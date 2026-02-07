PM Modi-led govt committed to developed, prosperous J&K: Home Minister Shah

Jammu, Feb 7 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a review meeting in Jammu to assess the progress of development projects in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, Home Minister Shah undertook a comprehensive review of key sectors, including road infrastructure, power, industry, tourism, 4G and optical fibre connectivity.

The meeting was attended by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Union Home Secretary, and senior officials from the Central government and the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Home Minister Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of India remains firmly committed to the vision of building a developed and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that due to the continuous and dedicated efforts of PM Modi-led government to accelerate development, projects in Jammu and Kashmir have made unprecedented progress.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir needs to harness the full potential of its hydropower projects and stressed that special focus should be laid on achieving 100 per cent saturation of government welfare schemes and ensuring that the benefits of all development projects reach the intended beneficiaries.

Home Minister Shah said that the enthusiasm of tourists from across the country to visit Jammu and Kashmir has not diminished.

He said there is a need for aggressive marketing of Jammu and Kashmir’s tourist destinations in other States to fully explore the tourism potential available in the region.

He said that the government of India will provide all possible assistance in plans to develop new tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Minister said that special focus should be given to developing sports infrastructure and establishing sports academies to connect youth with development.

In this regard, efforts will be made to secure investments of about Rs 200 crore by engaging with various sports bodies.

Home Minister Shah also said that efforts should be made to promote the dairy sector in Jammu and Kashmir through the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

Marking a significant step, Jammu and Kashmir has been brought under the ambit of the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme for the first time in FY 2025–26, enabling access to 50-year interest-free loans for capital projects.

The Home Minister underlined that strengthened fiscal discipline would assist in stabilising the Union Territory’s fiscal deficit over time.

He said that India is steadily progressing towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, marking 100 years of independence, and that the Government of India will continue to extend wholehearted support to Jammu and Kashmir in pursuit of this objective.

He said his visit reflects the Centre’s firm resolve to make the development, peace and security of Jammu and Kashmir a foremost national priority.

