Union Minister pushes NCR states for district-wise greening strategy to boost air quality

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting in New Delhi and directed NCR states to prepare a scientifically planned, technology-driven and convergence-based district-wise greening strategy to strengthen ecological security and ensure sustained improvement in Delhi-NCR’s air quality.

Senior officers of the Environment Ministry and Principal Chief Conservators of Forests (PCCFs) from Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi government attended the meeting, which focused on accelerating green cover expansion through meticulous planning, community participation and efficient resource convergence.

During the review, Yadav assessed the ongoing preparations for plantation activities scheduled for 2026-27 and instructed all NCR states to undertake granular district-wise mapping of forest land, degraded land, public spaces, wetlands, catchment areas, community forests, Nagar Vans/Namo Parks and proposed or existing zoos.

States were told to classify these areas by vegetation quality and administrative control to streamline interventions.

The Minister “stressed that all Eco-Clubs in NCR should be identified and mapped for their engagement in awareness generation as well as active participation in plantation and maintenance activities” and “desired that Natural History as well as its regional centres should be actively involved in the plantation efforts”, as per a press note issued by the Ministry.

Calling for a forward-looking approach, the Minister directed states to draft five-year district-level Micro Plans, outlining annual plantation targets, implementing agencies, community engagement avenues, nursery capacity, and funding sources, including Green India Mission, Nagar Van Yojana, Compensatory Afforestation Fund, Green Credit Programme (GCP), MGNREGA and river rejuvenation schemes.

Minister Yadav also asked “officials of the Ministry to prepare a Five-Year Greening Plan for the National Capital Region by consolidating the district-wise Micro Plans prepared by the States.”

“Based on this integrated plan, coordinated actions will be initiated for ensuring necessary facilitation which would, amongst other benefits, also support in the fulfilment of the greening plantation efforts being monitored by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM),” the ministry said.

The Forest Survey of India (FSI) was asked to supply data on degraded forest land and invasive species-affected areas. States were instructed to upload degraded land parcels on the Green Credit Programme portal to attract individual and corporate participation in eco-restoration.

“The Minister emphasised that the next meeting in this regard would be held shortly to review the progress of the action taken by the State Governments and Government of NCT of Delhi,” it said.

