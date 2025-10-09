October 09, 2025 7:12 PM हिंदी

UNHCR expresses concern over Pakistan's plan to expel Afghan refugees from 16 villages

UNHCR expresses concern over Pakistan's plan to expel Afghan refugees from 16 villages (File image)

Kabul, Oct 9 (IANS) The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has expressed concern over Pakistan’s plan to expel Afghan refugees from 16 villages in Balochistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning that forced expulsion could lead to devastating humanitarian consequences, Afghan media reported on Thursday.

Highlighting that Afghan refugees have lived in Pakistan for years and "built their lives, families, and communities here," UNHCR representative in Pakistan, Philippa Candler has urged Pakistan to stop the deportations and ensure that return of refugees takes place voluntarily and with dignity, leading Afghan news agency Khaama Press reported.

Candler said, "These expulsions could cause immense suffering for vulnerable families and undermine efforts to reintegrate them safely in Afghanistan." She urged Pakistan to carry out any repatriation process in phases, with full respect for human rights and humanitarian principles.

UNHCR representative's statement comes after the Pakistani government reportedly asked Afghan nationals in 16 villages to leave the country immediately, as part of their plan to deport undocumented migrants that started in 2023. Pakistani authorities has said that the campaign has been launched to address security concerns. However, the rights groups have called it a collective punishment.

The UN refugee agency also voiced concern over the forced return of Afghan women and girls, warning that they would face severe restrictions on education, employment and freedom of movement in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. UNHCR urged Pakistan to allow Afghans who require medical care, higher education, or those in mixed marriages to stay there.

Human rights organisations have criticised Pakistan for deportation of Afghans, calling it a breach of international refugee law and a violation of human dignity. They warned that mass deportations will put already struggling Afghan people into further danger and destitution.

Earlier in August, the UNHCR said that over 2.3 million Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan this year, urging international community to provide support to meet their basic needs. According to a UNHCR statement, Afghan refugees are arriving in a nation unprepared to receive them. The UNHCR shared a picture with a message that reads, "The world cannot turn its back on Afghans now."

While calling for international community's help for Afghan refugees, UNHCR in a post on X wrote, "Over 2.3 million Afghans have returned from Iran and Pakistan this year - many under pressure, and to a country unprepared to receive them. We’re calling for urgent support to meet their most basic needs. The world cannot look away now."

--IANS

akl/as

