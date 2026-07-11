Unforgettable atmosphere: PM Modi thanks Indian diaspora in NZ for 'memorable experience'

Auckland, July 11 (IANS) Highlighting the "incredible enthusiasm and affection" at the diaspora event held in Auckland, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked the Indian community in the country and also his counterpart from New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, for making it a "memorable experience".

"The Indian community in New Zealand is one of the strongest pillars of our friendship. Addressing them in Auckland was a memorable experience," PM Modi posted on X after addressing the huge gathering of Indian diaspora in New Zealand at the 'Kia Ora Modi' event.

"Glad that my friend Prime Minister Christopher Luxon joined the community programme in Auckland. His presence reflects the warmth he has for India and the Indian community," he added while sharing some glimpses from the community programme.

The gathering was filled with warmth, energy, and enthusiasm of over 10,000 members of the Indian diaspora with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon joining the event as a special gesture.

Prime Minister Modi began his address by thanking Prime Minister Luxon for his gracious presence and his support for the bilateral partnership, including the welfare of the Kiwi Indian community. He appreciated the special welcome extended to him by the Indian community and noted their determination, hard work and perseverance.

"Friends, in the relationship between India and New Zealand, there are memories, there is friendship, there are values, and there is also a commitment. One beautiful New Zealand tradition defines this relationship perfectly - it is the word 'waka' (Māori canoe) which binds this relationship... Waka is not merely a boat. It is a symbol of shared journey, a symbol of our shared relationship. This waka is set to take a new journey today and a sea of opportunities lies ahead of us, the wind and waves are backing us," said PM Modi to a huge applause from thousands of people gathered at the venue.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Kiwi Indian community has emerged as a dynamic force, making significant contributions across every sphere of life in New Zealand and the Prime Minister commended the community for preserving their culture, festivals and traditions, while enriching New Zealand's multicultural fabric. He particularly praised the community's spirit of seva (selfless service), noting its exemplary record of volunteerism, charitable giving and community welfare.

"Prime Minister noted that the gathering may be of the Indian diaspora, but it was actually a celebration of India-New Zealand friendship, of sporting ties and their economic partnership. Noting that 2026 marks 100 years of sporting collaboration, he stated that both countries are keen to further deepen their sporting ties. Appreciating the local Maori culture for their inclusive and sustainable approach, he noted that India too was pursuing a development pathway that combines heritage with growth," read a statement issued by the MEA.

Prime Minister Modi also urged the Indian community to continue serving as a bridge of friendship, trust and cooperation between India and New Zealand, helping to realise the full potential of the Strategic Partnership for the benefit of both nations.

PM Modi stated that he has complete faith in the success of this journey and partnership between both countries.

"Not because of Modi, but because you all are its true navigators," he said.

The venue echoed with chants of "Modi, Modi" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as Prime Minister Modi continued his address.

"From Auckland to Wellington, Christchurch to Queenstown, the Indian community spread across every corner of New Zealand is a vital part of this shared journey. I would like to specially acknowledge my friend Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, all the colleagues from the New Zealand government, and the members of the Labour Party present here. This demonstrates the immense bipartisan support that exists for India-New Zealand relations. It also highlights the magnitude of the achievements and contributions of the Kiwi-Indian community," commented PM Modi.

Earlier, artists presented a series of cultural dance performances and folk music to welcome the Indian Prime Minister, adding to the celebratory mood and showcasing India's rich cultural heritage before the assembled audience.

Holding Indian Tricolour and New Zealand flags, enthusiastic members of the diaspora eagerly waited to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Modi.

The event reflected the strong people-to-people ties between India and New Zealand, with the large turnout underscoring the excitement among the Indian community over the Prime Minister's visit.

--IANS

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