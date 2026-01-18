'Undermine transatlantic relations': Eight European nations warn after Trump's tariff threat

Berlin, Jan 18 (IANS) Eight European countries -- Germany, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom -- said on Sunday that tariff threats undermine transatlantic ties and "risk a dangerous downward spiral".

A joint statement from Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom expressed commitment to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest and offered support to the people of Greenland.

In a joint statement, the eight European nations said, "As members of NATO, we are committed to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest. The pre-coordinated Danish exercise, 'Arctic Endurance' conducted with Allies, responds to this necessity. It poses no threat to anyone. We stand in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Denmark and the people of Greenland."

"Building on the process begun last week, we stand ready to engage in a dialogue based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that we stand firmly behind. Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. We will continue to stand united and coordinated in our response. We are committed to upholding our sovereignty," it added.

The joint statement by the eight European nations came after US President Donald Trump in a social media post on Saturday announced that Washington would impose a 10 per cent tariff from February 1 on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, UK, the Netherlands and Finland over Greenland, raising the levy to 25 per cent from the beginning of June unless a deal is reached for the US to purchase the territory, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nordic leaders were among the first to push back, stressing that disputes between allies should be handled through dialogue instead of pressure.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen stated he was surprised by the tariff threat and said Denmark was in contact with the European Commission, according to Ritzau.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store termed the threats "unacceptable" in comments to national news agency NTB, saying threats have no place among allies and reiterating Norway's support for Denmark's sovereignty.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said issues among allies are best resolved through talks, not pressure, warning that tariffs could harm transatlantic relations and trigger a dangerous downward spiral.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson rejected the tariff as "blackmail," saying Sweden "will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed" and arguing the matter should be handled at EU level.

Other European leaders also indicated a tougher posture should Washington move ahead with the measures.

French President Emmanuel Macron termed the tariff threat "unacceptable" and said Europeans would respond in a united and coordinated manner should the measures be confirmed.

He said France's participation in a Denmark-organised exercise in Greenland showcase France's commitment to national sovereignty and independence, stressing that "no intimidation or threat will influence us".

Greenland, the world's largest island, is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with Copenhagen retaining control over defence and foreign policy.

The US maintains a military base on the island. Since assuming office in 2025, Trump has repeatedly expressed a desire to "obtain" Greenland.

