UN chief concerned over attacks on journalists ahead of Bangladesh elections: Spokesperson 

United Nations, Feb 10 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about reports of attacks on journalists by the military and police ahead of Thursday’s Bangladesh parliamentary elections, according to his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

"For us, it's clear and important that the elections in Bangladesh take place in atmosphere that is peaceful, in a way that is inclusive, in line with Bangladesh's own constitution and international obligations”, Dujarric said on Monday.

He was asked by a correspondent at his briefing about reports that the Army detained and released 21 staff of The Bangladesh Times, and police assaulted a dozen journalists.

Dujarric said the reports "are extremely worrying, and we call on all political actors and their supporters to reject violence and respect fundamental freedoms, including the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association”.

In an earlier briefing, Dujarric had said that while the UN won’t send observers for the election without a mandate from the Security Council or the General Assembly, the organisation’s Bangladesh office “has been working with the government to give technical support” and "to ensure the broadest possible participation, to ensure that the election goes well”.

The Daily Star reported that according to The Bangladesh Times Mobile Journalism Editor-in-Chief Sabbir Ahmed, Army personnel entered the publication’s office and took away 21 employees, including journalists and support staff.

They were later released.

Before that, an officer identified by the Star as Major Fahad said that the journalists were taken to an Army camp "for a discussion” and that it was a “small issue, nothing serious”.

Ahmed had told the Star that earlier someone identifying himself as an Army member called him on WhatsApp and said that a video published by the Bangladesh Times was “problematic”.

It had shown a person criticising the Army during Friday’s protest by Inqilab Moncho in Dhaka.

Ahmed said on Facebook, “We are witnessing the most critical time for independent journalism under this interim government. Yet, a media office being targeted like this is unexpected”.

Centrist TV Outlet posted a video that it said showed police assaulting journalists covering the Inquilab Moncho protest that was broken up by police using batons and teargas.

Media reports said that more than 50 people were injured in the police action.

--IANS

al/rs