September 10, 2025 5:50 AM हिंदी

Umed Kumar sets the pace in round one of PGTI NEXGEN

Umed Kumar sets the pace in round one of PGTI NEXGEN (Credit: PGTI)

Lucknow, Sep 9 (IANS) Umed Kumar from Chandimandir, Haryana, set the pace with a three-under 67 to be the leader after round one of the seventh event of the PGTI NEXGEN season being played at the Lucknow Golf Club.

Local lad Sanjeev Kumar of Lucknow returned a two-under 68 to be placed second.

The Lucknow Golf Club is a par-70 nine-hole course where the nine holes are played twice to comprise a round. On a number of holes, there are different tees used and there are different hole locations for the front-nine and back-nine.

Umed Kumar, a winner on the PGTI NEXGEN this season, came up with an error-free round on Tuesday. He made pars over the first 12 holes, including a great save from the bunker on the 12th.

The 24-year-old Umed’s round took off with his precise tee shot on the par-3 13th that left him a four-footer for birdie. Thereafter, he made a couple of tricky putts from a range of six to 10 feet for birdies on the 16th and 18th.

Umed, currently placed eighth in the PGTI NEXGEN Order of Merit, said, “It was all about my chipping today. My chipping got me out of trouble every time, as I missed a lot of greens today. I kept landing my chip shots within a couple of feet of the flag.

“I’m carrying a lot of confidence from my recent performances as I finished fourth at last week’s NEXGEN event and also posted a top-10 on the PGTI’s main tour a couple of weeks back. I’m feeding off this confidence and will look to capitalize on it in the next two rounds.”

Local favourite Sanjeev Kumar produced six birdies and four bogeys during his round of 68.

--IANS

hs/ab

LATEST NEWS

Cardi B shares why she wants to have more kids

Cardi B shares why she wants to have more kids

Big B shares his scary jungle safari encounter with an African elephant

Big B shares his scary jungle safari encounter with an African elephant

Apple reveals stunning iPhone 17 lineup with thinnest-ever device ever made

Apple unveils stunning iPhone 17 lineup with thinnest-ever 'Air' showcasing pro performance

Nepal: Infiltration of vested groups destroyed public and private properties, says GenZ leader

Nepal: Infiltration of vested groups destroyed public and private properties, says GenZ leader

PM Modi expresses anguish over Nepal situation, CCS discusses situation

PM Modi expresses anguish over Nepal situation, CCS discusses situation

From protest to power play: Youth leaders at the centre of Nepal’s political turmoil

From protest to power play: Youth leaders at the centre of Nepal’s political turmoil

Ahead of PM Modi’s likely visit, Manipur Guv holds talks with Kuki-Zo MLAs

Ahead of PM Modi’s likely visit, Manipur Guv holds talks with Kuki-Zo MLAs

Apple launches Watch Series 11 with BP monitoring, AirPods Pro 3 with heart rate sensing

Apple launches Watch Series 11 with BP monitoring, AirPods Pro 3 with heart rate sensing

PM Modi meets CP Radhakrishnan after Vice Presidential victory

PM Modi meets CP Radhakrishnan after Vice Presidential victory

Sanjay Dutt reveals how a call from the police station left him bewildered

Sanjay Dutt reveals how a call from the police station left him bewildered