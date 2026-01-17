Ukrainian, US teams to hold next round of talks today

Kyiv, Jan 17 (IANS) Ukrainian and US teams will hold another round of negotiations on Saturday in Miami, Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Olga Stefanishyna announced.

The delegations are expected to refine agreements on security guarantees and Ukraine's economic prosperity, which could be signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, according to Stefanishyna's post on X.

The Ukrainian delegation includes head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Presidential Office chief Kyrylo Budanov, and Chairman of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia, Xinhua news agency reported.

The latest round of negotiations between the Ukrainian and US delegations took place last month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Ukraine needs permanent security guarantees, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

Zelensky told a press conference that Ukrainian and US officials will soon hold discussions on security guarantees and the recovery package for Ukraine, noting that the agreements could be signed during the World Economic Forum in Davos next week.

He emphasised that currently, Ukraine requires a steady supply of missiles for its air defense systems to protect itself.

Until Friday, several air defense systems in the country had been without missiles, but Ukraine received a new missile package in the morning of the same day, said Zelensky.

Meanwhile, Russia values and welcomes the United States' efforts to steer the resolution of the Ukraine conflict onto a political and diplomatic track, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Washington's efforts to channel the Ukraine settlement into a political and diplomatic framework align with Russia's interests, and we value such endeavors," he said.

Peskov emphasised that peace cannot be achieved passively, and that reciprocal efforts from all relevant countries are crucial. "Security hinges on dialogue. We are engaged in such dialogue with the US side, and we highly appreciate Washington's efforts in this regard," he added.

"For peace to be established, concerted and reciprocal actions from all parties are a must," Peskov said.

The spokesman further noted that Russia remains open to negotiations with the United States, stressing that while Moscow maintains dialogue with Washington, it has no such talks with Europe.

