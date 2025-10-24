October 24, 2025 10:26 PM हिंदी

Ukraine: Four killed, 12 injured in grenade attack at railway station

Ukraine: Four killed, 12 injured in grenade attack at railway station (File image)

Kyiv, Oct 24 (IANS) At least three people were killed and 12 others injured in an apparent explosive device attack at a railway station in Ovruch in Ukraine, according to the State Border Guard Service statement on Friday.

The agency said that a female border guard and two civilians were killed after a man detonated an explosive device while his documents were being checked, Euro News reported. The device was a hand grenade, local media reported citing the national police. According to the State Border Guard Service, the attacker later died in an ambulance.

The man who detonated the device has been identified as a 23-year-old resident of Ukraine's Kharkiv, according to authorities.

So far, no connection has been established between the explosion and ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Ivanna Siletska, a press officer for the Zhytomyr Oblast police force, said that law enforcement, including including the main directorate of the national police, is at the site of the incident and an investigation is being conducted.

"All the circumstances of the incident are being established," Siletska said, as per Euro News report.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met UK's King Charles III at Windsor Castle on Friday and expressed gratitude to him for Britain's unwavering support for the people of Ukraine. Zelensky briefed King Charles III about the situation in Ukraine and the current challenges facing the nation.

He recalled recent visit of Princess Anne to Kyiv and her important humanitarian mission focused on children and families impacted by the war, according to the statement released by Ukraine President's Office.

"I had a meeting with His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom. I am grateful to His Majesty and to the entire United Kingdom for their unwavering support of our people, as well as for their strong public messages in support of Ukraine and the pursuit of peace for our country," Zelensky posted on X.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Rohit Saraf says 'You’re my whole world' as his mother turns a year older

Rohit Saraf says 'You’re my whole world' as his mother turns a year older

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana calls for better scheduling after another rain-hit washout in Colombo. Photo credit: IANS

Women's World Cup: Fatima Sana calls for better scheduling after another rain-hit washout in Colombo

Another five Baloch civilians forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces: Rights body

Another five Baloch civilians forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces: Rights body

Bangladesh: Yunus govt rules out possibility of Awami League contesting Feb 2026 elections

Bangladesh: Yunus govt rules out possibility of Awami League contesting Feb 2026 elections

LIC raises stakes in Tata Consumer Products and Dabur India

LIC raises stakes in Tata Consumer Products and Dabur India

West Africa's environmental integrity threatened by Chinese projects: Report

West Africa's environmental integrity threatened by Chinese projects: Report

India-Australia relationship elevates from strategic alignment to operational depth (File image)

India-Australia relationship elevates from strategic alignment to operational depth

Rain washes out Sri Lanka vs Pakistan clash as Colombo suffers fifth abandonment due to weather in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday night. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women's World Cup: Rain washes out Sri Lanka-Pakistan clash as Colombo suffers fifth abandonment

Bangladesh grapples with legacy of dictatorial rule, crisis deepened in 14 months: Report

Bangladesh grapples with legacy of dictatorial rule, crisis deepened in 14 months: Report

‘Modi Mission’: Berjis Desai’s book chronicles PM Modi’s journey from Vadnagar to global leadership

‘Modi's Mission’: Berjis Desai’s book chronicles PM Modi’s journey from Vadnagar to global leadership