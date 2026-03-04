Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays Holi on the sets of 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu decided to enjoy the festival of Holi on the sets of her forthcoming drama, "Maa Inti Bangaaram".

The fun video dropped by her on her IG showed Samantha first locking in her target and then skillfully launching her attack in a true "Maam Inti Bangaaram" style.

Her pichkari attack was responded to with water balloons.

Samantha even involved her director, B. V. Nandini Reddy, in the fun little celebration.

Wishing everyone on the color of festivals, she captioned the post, "Dishkiyaoon...Happy Holi Bangaaralu...From the sets of #MaaIntiBangaaram #MiBonMay15th (sic)"

In February, the “Maa Inti Bangaaram” makers announced that the highly-awaited Tollywood drama will reach the audience on May 15 this year.

Sharing the new release date on social media, Samantha penned the caption, "See you in theatres this summer, Bangaraalu…#MaaIntiBangaaram Grand Release worldwide on 15th May, 2026 #MiBonMay15th #MiB".

Before that, in January, they treated the netizens with the first look poster of the drama directed by BV Nandini Reddy.

The photo had Samantha standing inside a bus wearing a simple brown saree. She seemed all ready to pick a fight as the intensity was palpable in her eyes.

“You just keep watching... #MaaIntiBangaaram will be connecting with y’all," she captioned the post.

Shedding light on her next, Samantha revealed that “Maa Inti Bangaaram” enjoys a narrative dedicated to keeping family first.

She shared, “Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage. Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me."

“The world of this film is rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first and slice of life whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy. I’m truly excited for audiences to experience this story and connect with its spirit when it reaches them," Samantha went on to add.

--IANS

pm/