June 07, 2025 9:49 PM हिंदी

UK Foreign Secy meets PM Modi, expresses support for India's fight against cross border terrorism

UK Foreign Secy meets PM Modi, expresses support for India's fight against cross border terrorism

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) David Lammy, Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, conveying the UK's strong interest in further enhancing cooperation across key sectors and also expressing support for India's fight against cross border terrorism while strongly condemning the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

"Pleased to meet UK Foreign Secretary Mr. David Lammy. Appreciate his substantive contribution to the remarkable progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, further strengthened by the recently concluded FTA. Value UK's support for India's fight against cross-border terrorism," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

During the meeting, PM Modi expressed satisfaction at the successful conclusion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement and Double Contribution Convention and appreciated the constructive engagement by both sides that led to this milestone.

PM Modi also welcomed the growing momentum in bilateral ties and expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He welcomed the continued collaboration under the Technology Security Initiative and noted its potential to shape trusted and secure innovation ecosystems.

"FS David Lammy conveyed UK's strong interest in further enhancing cooperation across key sectors including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, innovation, and clean energy. He expressed confidence that the FTA will unlock new economic opportunities for both countries," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues.

"UK Foreign Secretary strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed support for India's fight against cross border terrorism. PM Modi underscored the need for a decisive international action against terrorism and those who support it," the statement added.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his warm greetings to the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and reiterated the invitation for his visit to India at the earliest mutual convenience.

"Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your warm welcome to India. Building on the Free Trade Agreement between our great countries, we will continue working together to deepen our partnership, celebrate our unique living bridge, and deliver growth and security," Lammy posted on X.

--IANS

int/as

LATEST NEWS

As kids, we understood Lord’s history and how well Australia embraces it, says Matthew Hayden ahead of Australia's clash with South Africa in the World Test Championship Final at the Lord's in London.

As kids, we understood Lord’s history and how well Australia embraces it, says Hayden

Milind Soman calls Gujarat an 'ideal escape for adventure lovers'

Milind Soman calls Gujarat an 'ideal escape for adventure lovers'

Shams Mulani-led Aakash Tigers secure first win in 5-over thriller against North Mumbai Panthers in Season 3 of T20 Mumbai League 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Photo credit: MCA

T20 Mumbai League: Mulani-led Aakash Tigers secure first win in 5-over thriller

Aryam Meshram's stellar knock helps NECO Master Blaster beat Nagpur Titans by 9 wickets in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League (VPTL) at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, on Saturday. Photo credit: VCA

VPTL 2025: Meshram’s stellar knock helps NECO Master Blaster beat Nagpur Titans by 9 wkts

Kylian Mbappe unfazed by Paris Saint Germain winning without him in the UEFA Champions League final. Photo credit: PSG

UEFA Champions League: Mbappe unfazed by PSG winning without him

Bihar: Gaya beneficiary gets free treatment under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Bihar: Gaya beneficiary gets free treatment under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Metro Golden Line: Delhi transport minister hails tunnel breakthrough at Tughlakabad

Metro Golden Line: Delhi transport minister hails tunnel breakthrough at Tughlakabad

Rugby Premier League creates chance for India to achieve Olympic dream, says Kalinga Black Tigers coach Mike Friday. Photo credit: RPL

Rugby Premier League creates chance for India to achieve Olympic dream, says Kalinga Black Tigers coach Mike Friday

Kapil Sharma brings the house down at Aamir Khan’s party

Kapil Sharma brings the house down at Aamir Khan’s party

UK Foreign Secy meets PM Modi, expresses support for India's fight against cross border terrorism

UK Foreign Secy meets PM Modi, expresses support for India's fight against cross border terrorism