Uddhav swallowed Mumbai like python: Mahayuti slams 'anaconda' remark on Amit Shah

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) The political temperature in Maharashtra has soared after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling him an "anaconda" and accusing the BJP of trying to "swallow Mumbai" through political manipulation and illegal land acquisition.

Thackeray's remarks came after a report in Saamna, the Shiv Sena UBT's mouthpiece, alleged that a new BJP office was built "by grabbing land at lightning speed".

Drawing a sharp comparison between the BJP and a newly introduced anaconda at Mumbai's Jijamata Udyan, Thackeray said that the ruling party's greed to control Mumbai knows no bounds.

Reacting strongly to Thackeray's statement, leaders from the ruling Mahayuti alliance hit back, accusing him of "swallowing Mumbai's wealth" during his tenure.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde countered the remark, saying, "If we talk about the 'anaconda' remark, the one calling others an anaconda is actually the real anaconda himself. He had tightly wrapped himself around Mumbai's treasury. The special thing about anacondas is that their hunger never ends. He swallowed Mumbai's wealth, swallowed Mumbai itself, and even grabbed several plots of land."

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule also lashed out at the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, comparing him to a "python".

"Uddhav Thackeray has swallowed Mumbai. He is like a python, not an ordinary snake. This snake sits at home, sleeps all day, eats all day, and has ruined Mumbai. On the other hand, Home Minister Amit Shah has worked for the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, strengthening India and tackling terrorism," he told reporters.

"For over 11 years, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, he has helped eliminate terrorists. Such a person, you would call an anaconda? Pythons like these have destroyed Mumbai for over 40 years. Uddhav Thackeray couldn't even manage his own party properly and has left it weak, while also harming Hindus," Bawankule said.

"He is a person who has lost his mental balance, especially after the elections. He is trying to prove his leadership by making derogatory remarks against Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis; however, he should know that leadership is proven through winning elections and not by abusing," he added.

Joining the attack, BJP MLA Ram Kadam also took a jibe at the former Maharashtra Chief Minister, saying that Thackeray's comments reflected his "frustration and deteriorating mental state".

Speaking to IANS, Kadam said, "Uddhav Thackeray has been abandoned by everyone, and his recent statement reflects that his mental condition is not right and he is frustrated. With no blood relatives and ministers distancing themselves, he resorts to baseless comments."

"He knows nothing beyond taunting. How can he criticise our Home Minister? Amit Shah earns respect through hard work, while Uddhav, a lazy person who inherited politics, has failed to sustain it," he added.

