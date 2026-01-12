Apple’s iPhone CY25 exports from India cross Rs 2 lakh crore for first time

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) For the first time since domestic production began in 2021, US tech giant Apple Inc’s iPhone exports from India crossed Rs 2 lakh crore in 2025, as per industry data.

Exports of the tech company in January–December 2025 reached a record $23 billion or Rs 2.03 lakh crore, up nearly 85 per cent over 2024 exports.

Around three months remain before Apple’s five‑year PLI window ends. Under the production-linked incentive scheme (PLI), Apple’s focus in India had been expansion of the iPhones exports.

In the first nine months of FY26, iPhone exports stood at nearly $16 billion, pushing cumulative shipments during the PLI period beyond the $50‑billion mark.

By comparison, Samsung exported devices worth around $17 billion during its five‑year eligibility period under the scheme from FY21 to FY25.

Apple’s manufacturing footprint in the country includes five iPhone assembly plants—three operated by Tata Group entities and two by Foxconn—supported by a supply chain of around 45 companies, including many MSMEs supplying components for domestic and global operations.

Driven largely by iPhone shipments which contributed about 75 per cent of total smartphone exports, smartphones rose to India’s single largest export category in FY25, up from their rank of 167 among export items in 2015.

India became the world’s second-largest mobile phone producer, with more than 99 per cent of phones sold domestically now Made in India moves up the manufacturing value chain.

The smartphone PLI scheme is scheduled to conclude in March 2026, though the government is reportedly exploring ways to extend support. Under revised rules, companies were allowed to claim incentives for any five consecutive years within a six‑year period.

Apple also sold about 6.5 million iPhone 16 units in the first 11 months of 2025, making it the country’s highest selling smartphone.

--IANS

aar/pk