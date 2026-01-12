Malavika Mohanan shares BTS video of her stunt sequence in 'The Raja Saab'; says she loves doing stunts!

Hyderabad, Jan 12 (IANS)Actress Malavika Mohanan, who plays one of the three heroines in director Maruthi's horror comedy 'The Raja Saab', featuring actor Prabhas in the lead, has now shared a BTS video of her fight sequence in the film and disclosed that she loves to do stunts.

Taking to her social media timelines, Malavika Mohanan shared a BTS video clip of her fight sequence in the film. She wrote, "As girls we rarely get to do action in films, but I love doing stunts and had so much fun doing this scene! Did you like this scene?"

Her question on X received a number of responses from both her followers and fans, with many of her fans praising her for stunts in the film.

One follower praised her confidence, her body language and intensity in the stunt, saying everything worked perfectly. Another praised her for choosing to do the stunt herself instead of opting for a body double. The actress was also complimented for the stunt sequence, which her fans said was one of the most striking scenes in the film.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled that the makers of the film have now included an 'Upside down' fight sequence in the version of the film that is being screened in all theatres.

It may be recalled that the makers had disclosed last year that they had erected two giant sets to shoot the film. While one was of the royal mansion in which most of the story takes place, the other set was that of the royal mansion in an inverted format to shoot certain significant scenes in which the characters appear upside down.

In fact, in the trailer that the makers released, there is a scene in which Prabhas appears as a demon. "What's your problem? Am I an ant to sting you when you reach into the anthill? I'm the demon," he says even as he stylishly smokes a cigar, seated upside down on a throne that appears to be hanging from the ceiling.

Similarly, an upside down fight sequence, which was eagerly awaited, was not originally included in the version first released. Now, the makers have confirmed that this fight sequence had been added to the film.

Taking to its X timeline to announce the development, People Media Factory, the production house that has produced the film, wrote, "The Upside Down Fight Sequence from #TheRajaSaab is now playing in all theatres. Book your tickets now for an adrenaline packed big screen experience. #BlockbusterTheRajaSaab #Prabhas @directormaruthi @musicthaman @peoplemediafcy @rajasaabmovie."

