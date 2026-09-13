UCC will be implemented in 21 NDA-ruled states before 2029: HM Amit Shah

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be rolled out across all 21 states currently governed by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before 2029.

Addressing a press conference in the city after attending several public programmes, the Home Minister addressed a wide array of national issues, outlining the Centre's roadmap on governance, national security, illegal immigration, and regional language disputes.

Speaking on the rollout of the UCC, HM Shah expressed firm confidence in achieving the goal ahead of the 2029 general elections. "We have already introduced the Uniform Civil Code in several states. I am confident that before 2029, we will implement the UCC across all 21 states governed by the BJP-led NDA," he stated.

Highlighting the Modi government's national security apparatus, the Home Minister asserted that key counter-terrorism measures—including surgical strikes, airstrikes, and Operation Sindoor—have firmly established a policy of "zero tolerance" against cross-border terrorism.

Contrasting the current regime with pre-2014 governance, HM Shah noted that India has moved past an era marked by corruption, casteism, and dynastic politics, shifting decisively toward "performance-based politics" under the BJP's leadership. "India's foreign and defence policies now stand on a robust foundation. The principle of 'India First' guides the government's strategic vision, ensuring that national interest remains paramount," he added.

Reiterating the Centre's uncompromising stance on illegal immigration, HM Shah affirmed the government's resolve to detect and deport all unauthorised foreign nationals. However, he noted that the specific operational methodologies being evaluated for this identification process would remain undisclosed.

"The government remains firm in its commitment to identify and deport every illegal infiltrator from the country. We will systematically identify each illegal occupant and ensure their removal," the Home Minister emphasised.

When asked by reporters regarding recent friction over regional linguistic identities, HM Shah advocated for prioritising local native tongues while placing the responsibility for resolution on regional political figures. "Priority must be accorded to one's mother tongue. However, local state leadership will resolve this issue," the Home Minister noted, while simultaneously accusing political adversaries of attempting to sow societal divisions over the matter.

--IANS

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