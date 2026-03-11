UAE: Indian among four people injured after drones fall near Dubai airport

Abu Dhabi, March 11 (IANS) Two Ghanaian nationals, one Bangladeshi and one Indian were injured after two drones fell in the area surrounding Dubai International Airport on Wednesday.

In a statement shared on X, Government of Dubai Media Office stated, "Authorities confirm that two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) a short while ago, resulting in minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, and moderate injuries to one Indian national. Air traffic is operating as normal."

Earlier in the day, UAE's Ministry of Defence announced that its air defences are responding to missile attacks and incoming drones from Iran. It urged people to follow safety and security instructions issued by the authorities.

"The UAE's air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone attacks from Iran. MoD asserts that the sounds heard are the result of the Air Defence Systems intercepting missiles and drones. The public are requested to adhere to the safety and security instructions issued," UAE's Ministry of Defence posted on X.

The missiles strikes by Iran in UAE comes in retaliation to the ongoing joint US-Israel strikes which began on February 28.

On Tuesday, UAE's Ministry of Defence stated that its air defences on Tuesday detected nine ballistic missiles, of which eight were destroyed, while one missile fell into the sea.

Furthermore, UAE's air defences detected 35 unmanned aerial vehicles, of which 26 were intercepted while nine fell within the country's territory.

In a statement shared on X, UAE's Ministry of Defence said, "A total of 1,475 Iranian UAVs have also been detected, of which 1,385 were intercepted, while 90 fell within the country’s territory. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed."

"These attacks resulted in six deaths among Emirati, Pakistani, Nepalese and Bangladeshi nationals, and 122 people sustained moderate to minor injuries. The injured include nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, the Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan and Palestine," it added.

The ministry expressed its readiness to deal with any threats and said that it will respond firmly to any attempts to undermine UAE's security, ensure the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguard its national interests and capabilities.

--IANS

akl/as