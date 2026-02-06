U19 WC: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s generational 175 powers India to title in blockbuster final

Harare, Feb 6 (IANS) A summit clash for the ages was headlined by a generational knock from Vaibhav Suryavanshi and backed by a disciplined bowling effort as India U-19 outplayed England by a massive 100-run margin to clinch the title at the Harare Sports Club.

After winning the toss, India chose to bat first and faced an early setback when Aaron George was out for 9. However, a strong rebuilding effort led by Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre followed.

The pair opted for aggression, challenging the English bowlers head-on and refusing to retreat. Mhatre targeted the pacers near the end of the powerplay, with Vaibhav playing the perfect supporting role.

The duo added 142 runs in 15 overs for the second wicket before Mhatre mistakenly pulled a ball and was out for 53 off 51 balls. From that point, the stage belonged to Vaibhav.

Suryavanshi launched a stunning attack, reaching his century in 55 balls and quickly moving to 150 in just 71 deliveries. He added 25 more runs off the next 9 balls, ending with an impressive 175 off 80 balls, which included 15 fours and 15 sixes. At the time of his dismissal, India was scoring nearly 10 runs per over, highlighting the impact of his innings.

India's scoring rate dipped briefly after Vaibhav's exit, but valuable contributions kept the momentum going. Vedant Trivedi scored 32, Vihaan Malhotra added 30, and RS Ambrish chipped in with 18. A late flourish came from Kanishk Chouhan, whose 37 off 20 balls was key in pushing India past the 400-run mark, finishing at 411/9.

For England, James Minto was the standout bowler with 3 for 63, while Sebastian Morgan and Alex Green took two wickets each. Manny Lumsden had the prized wicket of Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Chasing an imposing 412 in this high-pressure knockout match, England faced a tough task. They lost Joseph Moores early, but the “Ben duo” countered with intent. After getting through the initial phase, they started finding boundaries, adding 74 runs for the second wicket in 49 balls before Mayes was out for 45 off 28.

Ben Dawkins then teamed up with skipper Thomas Rew, who came out swinging to score 31 off 18 balls. Dawkins became England’s biggest threat, reaching fifty and advancing to 66 off 56 balls with growing confidence.

The turning point came when Ayush Mhatre brought himself into the attack and turned out to be India’s golden arm. He dismissed Dawkins, and India struck again immediately as Ralphie Albert ran himself out.

In the next over, Deepesh Devendran took out Farhan Ahmed and Sebastian Morgan, triggering a sharp collapse that left England at 177/7.

Still, England resisted through Caleb Falconer, who refused to give up. Partnering with James Minto, Falconer punished loose deliveries and reached his fifty in just 26 balls. The eighth-wicket pair added 92 runs in 80 balls, delaying India’s celebrations until RS Ambrish removed Minto for 28.

Falconer continued the fight after Manny Lumsden fell, taking charge with the tail for support. He reached a brilliant century in 63 balls, struck a couple more boundaries, and ultimately fell for 115 off 67 balls, caught spectacularly by Khilan Patel. England finished with 311, recovering well from 177/7 but still falling short.

India’s bowlers shared the spoils effectively. RS Ambrish ended with 3 for 56, while Deepesh Devendran and Kanishk Chouhan took two wickets each. Ayush Mhatre and Khilan Patel claimed one wicket each, sealing a decisive victory.

--IANS