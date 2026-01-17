U19 WC: Sri Lanka’s Chamuditha sets record for highest individual score with 192 against Japan

Windhoek, Jan 17 (IANS) Sri Lanka’s Viran Chamuditha has set a new record for the highest individual score in ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup history by hitting 192 against Japan at the Namibia Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Chamuditha, the17-year-old opener from St. Servatius’ College, Matara, eclipsed his Sri Lanka’s compatriot Hasitha Boyagoda’s score of 191 set against Kenya in 2018, by striking 26 fours and a six before falling to Timothy Moore.

Chamuditha shared a record-breaking 328-run opening stand with Dimantha Mahavithana, which is a new record for the biggest partnership for any wicket in the tournament’s history, surpassing the 303-run effort by England’s Dan Lawrence and Jack Burnham against Fiji in 2016.

Chamuditha’s innings added to a list of landmark knocks in the competition, joining Boyagoda, New Zealand’s Jakob Bhula (180 against Kenya in 2018), West Indies’ Donovan Pagon (176 against Scotland in 2002) and England’s Lawrence (174 against Fiji in 2016).

The mammoth stand powered Sri Lanka to 388 in their opening match of the 2026 edition, leaving Japan facing a daunting chase. Chamuditha has played 17 Youth ODIs so far for Sri Lanka and had hit three fifties before hitting 192, also his maiden century in the 50-over format.

The 16th edition of the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup is being hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia, with the ongoing group stage set to feature 24 matches over ten days. Both Zimbabwe and Namibia will stage 12 group matches each.

The Super Sixes and playoff rounds will also be split between the two hosts, before the knockout phase shifts entirely to Zimbabwe. Queens Sports Club and Harare Sports Club will stage the semi-finals on February 3 and 4, with the final set to be held in Harare on February 6.

