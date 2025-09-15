Two new polio cases in Pakistan take 2025 tally to 26

Islamabad, Sep 15 (IANS) Two new polio virus cases have been reported in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, taking the total number of cases in 2025 to 26, the National Institute of Health (NIH) stated on Monday.

While one new case is that of a 19-month-old infant in North Waziristan's Mir Ali tehsil, the second case is of 11-month baby in Suleman Khel tehsil of Lakki Marwat. The fresh cases have increased the total number of cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 18, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported on Monday.

The total number of polio cases in Pakistan now stand at 26, with six cases from Sindh, 18 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one each from Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, according to the NIH.

Polio is a highly infectious disease that largely impacts children aged below five years, according to World Health Organisation (WHO). There is no cure for polio, however, it can be prevented by immunisation. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two nations in the world where Wild Poliovirus remains endemic. Polio workers have been frequently been targetted in attacks in Pakistan.

Sharing details regarding results of environmental sewage samples regarding polio gathered from 87 districts across Pakistan in August, the NIH said, "of the 126 environmental samples tested, 75 were found negative with no poliovirus detected, while 51 samples tested positive."

Out of 23 samples tested for polio in Balochistan, only one tested in positive while 10 were found to be positive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa out of 34 samples tested. Out of 31 samples that were tested in Punjab, 14 tested positive. One sample each was found positive in Islamabad and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan.

NIH voiced concern at the continued reporting of polio cases in Pakistan, especially in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stressing that "children living in hard-to-reach areas and those in communities with low vaccine acceptance remain most at risk." According to the statement, a sub-national campaign has been launched in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday that will remain in place until September 18.

