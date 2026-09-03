September 03, 2026 9:22 AM हिंदी

Two killed in US Minneapolis shooting; suspect commits suicide

Two killed in US Minneapolis shooting; suspect commits suicide

Los Angeles, Sep 3 (IANS) Two people were killed and the suspect died after a shooting in Minneapolis, the largest city in the US state of Minnesota, local television station KSTP reported.

The suspect died by suicide, and six others, including three police officers, were injured in the shooting that took place on Wednesday (local time).

The City of Minneapolis said in a post on X that police officers were dispatched to the shooting at approximately 4:36 p.m. local time (2136 GMT).

Officers entered a high-rise apartment building, where they encountered victims and heard additional gunfire. Officers followed the sound of the gunfire to an upper floor of the building, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting KSTP.

On that floor, officers encountered a haze that significantly limited visibility. Three officers were injured, two of them by gunfire, the post added.

Local television station KARE reported that the shooting began as a domestic incident between the shooter and one of the victims. The shooter opened fire on responding officers before retreating into an apartment, the report said.

An investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the incident, officials said.

Further details are awaited.

This comes close on the heels of another shooting incident in the US.

On August 29, a police officer was killed and a second was injured Saturday in a shooting at a park in Columbia, the US state of South Carolina, according to police.

Columbia Police Department Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook confirmed that the suspect also died.

The incident occurred at Southeast Park on Hazelwood Road in the city as two officers responded to a reported domestic dispute, Holbrook said at a press conference.

On August 15, one person was killed and four others injured in a shooting at a park in Lexington, Kentucky.

--IANS

sd/

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