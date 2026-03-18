Two incidents at India’s eastern border that pose questions over vulnerability and security

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The recent arrest of an alleged trainer in military warfare in India and last year’s espionage-linked death in Bangladesh point to a larger vulnerability and competing intelligence agendas in the region, despite being separate incidents, tied coincidentally only by the identical citizenship of the perpetrators.

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended Matthew Aaron VanDyke, an American citizen, alongside six Ukrainian nationals on March 13 at airports in Kolkata, Delhi, and Lucknow.

The incident highlighted the mix of insurgency, technology, and cross-border networks. VanDyke reportedly gained prominence during the Libyan Civil War in 2011, where he fought alongside rebels and was later imprisoned. Following that, he founded Sons of Liberty International (SOLI), an organisation that reportedly provides military training and strategic advice to armed groups in conflict zones worldwide.

Earlier, the sudden and mysterious death of Terrence Arvelle Jackson, a serving officer of the US Army’s elite 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), in a Dhaka five-star hotel on August 31 last year triggered waves of speculative reports.

“While Bangladeshi authorities initially suggested natural causes, the secrecy surrounding the removal of his body, the confiscation of his belongings by US Embassy officials, and his covert activities in the country suggest a far deeper and more troubling narrative,” said a Weekly Blitz report in September.

Incidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at that time, thus raising questions over an American operative’s presence in the region and the subsequent silence in Dhaka and Washington.

Some reports described Jackson as a military trainer, supervising army exercises at Bangladesh’s Saint Martin's Island in the Bay of Bengal. Washington was said to have an interest in the island as a base to keep an eye on trade with Myanmar, India, China, and the Strait of Malacca from this region.

The Weekly Blitz report had quoted sources that “Jackson made frequent trips to Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Sylhet, and Lalmonirhat – districts known for their proximity to militant corridors and cross-border trafficking routes”. One of the several possible questions it raised was if he had been “tracking Islamist movements within Bangladesh and their links to Myanmar’s Arakan Army”.

The VanDyke arrest in India also raised similar flags with allegations that he and his companions trained ethnic armed groups in Myanmar, and that drones were imported via India, raising national security concerns.

Reports also said that 14 Ukrainians had entered India on tourist visas and crossed illegally into Myanmar. The issue has raised security concerns, raising alarms about India’s northeast insurgency, porous borders with Myanmar, and the use of civilian channels for covert military training.

The two incidents along India’s eastern border involve foreign operatives using South Asian countries as operational theatres, whether for insurgency training or for espionage and covert influence.

While New Delhi is working intently on a probe for more details on the case involving VanDyke and his associates, it is yet to be seen if Dhaka’s new government will probe the Jackson death, unlike the preceding interim government that overlooked the wider security threat.

The police had then told Bangladesh media that Jackson was in the country on a business trip and that CCTV footage showed nothing suspicious. The body was handed over to an American team without conducting a post-mortem autopsy.

The Weekly Blitz report had also quoted an unnamed hotel staff member saying that several maps, sketches, and electronic devices were among the items confiscated by US Embassy officials, along with three large suitcases and laptops.

--IANS

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