Two gangsters behind firing at Disha Patani’s Bareilly home killed in Ghaziabad encounter

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Two men accused of opening fire at Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s ancestral residence in UP's Bareilly were gunned down in a police encounter in the state's Ghaziabad on Wednesday, officials said.

The suspects, identified as Ravindra of Rohtak and Arun of Sonipat, were linked to a prominent transnational gang headed by Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

A Delhi Police personnel was injured during the operation.

The case dates back to the early hours of September 12, when shots were fired around 3.45 am at Patani’s family home in Bareilly’s Civil Lines area.

The actor’s father, retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagdish Singh Patani, her mother, and elder sister Khushbu were present at the house at the time.

No injuries were reported, but the firing rattled the quiet neighbourhood. Soon after, Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post, screenshots of which went viral.

In his message, Brar alleged the shooting was in retaliation for remarks allegedly made by Disha Patani and her sister against religious figures Sant Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya.

The post carried direct threats and mentioned several of his associates.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force’s Noida unit and the Delhi Police's Crime Intelligence Unit traced the suspects to Ghaziabad.

According to officials, the duo opened fire when the team tried to intercept them. In retaliatory fire, both accused sustained serious injuries.

They were disarmed and rushed to the hospital, where they were declared dead, reports said.

Police confirmed that a Delhi Police official was injured during the exchange but is out of danger.

Investigators said the encounter marks a significant breakthrough against Brar’s network, which has been attempting to expand its footprint in Uttar Pradesh.

Security at Patani’s Bareilly residence has since been strengthened, while agencies continue to probe wider gang links.

