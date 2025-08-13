Two-day debate on Vision Document-2047 begins in UP Assembly

Lucknow, Aug 13 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday began discussions on the state’s Vision Document-2047, outlining long-term plans for development.

The debate, on the theme "Viksit Bharat, Viksit Uttar Pradesh (Developed India, Developed UP) - 2047", will continue until 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The ruling BJP has assigned specific ministers to respond to different subjects, while the opposition sought to corner the government over its performance during the past eight-and-a-half years.

Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey criticised the limited time allotted for the discussion. "Only 24 hours have been given to debate Vision Document-2047. That is inadequate. A vision document was also presented earlier -- there should be a discussion on that as well," he said.

SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav accused the BJP government of failing to deliver on its promises, citing unfulfilled commitments on youth employment, Minimum Support Price for farmers, and the target of housing for all by 2022.

"Now you are saying that after 22 years, today’s youth will give jobs to their grandchildren. What guarantee is there for 2047?" he remarked.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna defended the government’s roadmap, stating that by the time India celebrates 100 years of Independence, Uttar Pradesh would be the most developed state in the country.

He said the government is focusing on instilling patriotism in children, citing an example from Japan where students are taught to protect their nation under any circumstances.

Khanna highlighted improvements in education, health, and other sectors, and said development plans are being framed by dividing the state into four regions -- east, west, central, and south -- each with its own growth strategy. He also warned against attempts to create disorder in the House.

This drew a sharp response from Pandey, who accused the ruling party of fostering unrest. "Madrasas and tombs are being demolished. Innocent people are being killed in encounters. Anarchy is not being spread by us, but by you," he said.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana intervened to clarify that the duration of the debate had been agreed upon in the all-party meeting, recalling Pandey’s earlier willingness for a 24-hour debate. Pandey insisted that many legislators still wanted to express their views, to which Mahana assured that everyone would get time to speak.

