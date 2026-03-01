March 01, 2026 9:57 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, CSK players begin training in Chennai

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni, CSK players begin training in Chennai (Credit: X/Chennai Super Kings)

New Delhi, Mar 1 (IANS) Former India and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, along with current team captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and several other squad members, began their preparations for IPL 2026 with their first practice session in Chennai on Sunday.

The five-time champions commenced their camp at the franchise’s high-performance centre, with several Indian players reporting for duty. Among those present were Ayush Mhatre, Mukesh Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Urvil Patel, Ramakrishna Ghosh and Sarfaraz Khan. The franchise shared visuals from the session, showing Dhoni and Gaikwad batting in adjacent nets as preparations gathered momentum.

New signings Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma also joined the squad and took part in the drills. In the training footage, Sarfaraz was seen closely watching Dhoni’s net session, while Gaikwad appeared fluent, displaying assured footwork.

The current phase of the camp features Indian domestic players, while those on national duty will link up later. India internationals Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, who are presently involved in the T20 World Cup, are expected to join the squad after the tournament concludes on March 7. Shreyas Gopal, fresh from Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy final campaign, will also report at a later date.

For now, the sessions are being supervised by assistant coaches Sridharan Sriram and Rajiv Kumar, along with strength and conditioning coach Greg King. Overseas players and members of the foreign coaching staff are yet to assemble.

Earlier on Sunday, the franchise revealed their jersey for the upcoming cash-rich event.

However, the arrival timeline for international recruits remains uncertain due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. With the situation still evolving, clarity on travel schedules and on the final fixtures list for IPL 2026 is awaited. However, international players part of the ongoing T20 World Cup will join the camp upon the conclusion of their team’s respective campaigns.

Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Short, Sanju Samson, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Kartik, Shivam Dube, Zak Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Aman Khan, Veer, Noor Ahmad, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Matt Henry, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj, and Mukesh Choudhary.

--IANS

vi/

LATEST NEWS

T20 WC: South Africa going to prepare for semi-final in exactly the same way, says Conrad

T20 WC: South Africa going to prepare for semi-final in exactly the same way, says Conrad

PM Modi’s Varanasi constituency sets record by planting 2.5 lakh saplings in one hour

PM Modi’s Varanasi constituency sets record by planting 2.5 lakh saplings in one hour

Assistive devices worth Rs 3.88 crore distributed to 2,636 beneficiaries in Gujarat

Assistive devices worth Rs 3.88 crore distributed to 2,636 beneficiaries in Gujarat

Pakistani police kills 27 forcibly disappeared individuals after suffering losses during BLA's Operation Herof: Report

Pakistani Police kills 27 forcibly disappeared individuals after suffering losses during BLA's Operation Herof: Report

Federico Cina wins MahaOpen ATP Challenger 75 Men’s Tennis C’ship (Credit: ATP)

Federico Cina wins MahaOpen ATP Challenger 75 Men’s Tennis C’ship

Jindal Polo Estate Cup: Panther finishes as runners up as Team X lifts trophy (Credit: Jindal Polo)

Jindal Polo Estate Cup: Panther finishes as runners up as Team X lifts trophy

Uttarakhand: Women self-help groups in Rudraprayag churn out herbal colours for Holi

Uttarakhand: Women self-help groups in Rudraprayag churn out herbal colours for Holi

T20 WC: Chase, Holder, Powell power Windies to 195/4 against India in crucial Super 8s clash

T20 WC: Chase, Holder, Powell power Windies to 195/4 against India in crucial Super 8s clash

Middle East hosts over 1.7 million Nepalis: Nepal's Foreign Ministry

Middle East hosts over 1.7 million Nepalis: Nepal's Foreign Ministry

ISL 2026: Chennaiyin FC take a point with fighting 1-1 draw against Odisha FC (Credit: Chennaiyin FC)

ISL 2026: Chennaiyin FC take a point with fighting 1-1 draw against Odisha FC