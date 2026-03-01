Assistive devices worth Rs 3.88 crore distributed to 2,636 beneficiaries in Gujarat

Bhavnagar/Botad, March 1 (IANS) A seven-phase distribution drive across Bhavnagar and Botad districts concluded on Sunday with the allocation of 4,858 assistive devices worth Rs 3.88 crore to 2,636 persons with disabilities, officials said.

The final camp was held in Talaja under the chairmanship of Union Minister of State Nimuben Bambhaniya.

The programme was organised at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Talaja, under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and the Central government’s Assistance to Disabled Persons (ADIP) scheme.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Bambhaniya said 19 types of assistive devices had been distributed during the drive. “Around 2,636 beneficiaries have received assistive devices worth nearly Rs 3.88 crore. These devices will help improve their standard of living,” she said.

Referring to the terminology adopted by the Centre, she added, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the term ‘Divyangjan’ has been used to accord respect to persons with disabilities. With this support, they will not only be able to carry out their work more easily but also live with self-respect.”

She said nearly 18,000 such camps had been organised across the country over the past 11 years, bringing change to the lives of beneficiaries.

She also stated that specific budgetary provisions had been made for persons with disabilities and that, under the Divyang Skill Scheme, training and self-employment opportunities would be provided.

“Reservation for persons with disabilities in government jobs has been increased from 3 per cent to 4 per cent,” she said.

According to official figures, 478 devices were distributed to 261 beneficiaries in Botad on January 5 at a cost of Rs 39.74 lakh; 362 devices to 198 beneficiaries in Sihor on January 6 at a cost of Rs 28.48 lakh; 737 devices to 366 beneficiaries in Palitana on January 7 at a cost of Rs 62.89 lakh; and 1,769 devices to 1,017 beneficiaries in Bhavnagar city on January 16 at a cost of Rs 1.24 crore.

Further, 629 devices were distributed to 315 beneficiaries in Gadhada on February 27 at a cost of Rs 49.62 lakh; 177 devices to 90 beneficiaries in Umrala on February 28 at a cost of Rs 14.04 lakh; and 706 devices to 389 beneficiaries in Talaja on March 1 at a cost of Rs 68.78 lakh.

In Talaja and Mahuva talukas, 389 previously identified beneficiaries received 706 assistive devices at a cost of Rs 64.41 lakh.

Devices distributed during the Talaja camp included 62 motorised tricycles, 167 tricycles, 40 wheelchairs, 88 crutches, 92 walking sticks, 29 accessible canes, 21 rollators, 53 TLM kits, 46 BTE digital hearing aids, 13 CP chairs, 22 walkers, three Braille kits, 12 smartphones, two ADL kits and 56 artificial limbs manufactured by ALIMCO.

Talaja MLA Gautam Chauhan, Mahuva MLA Shiva Gohil, Bhavnagar Collector Dr Manish Kumar Bansal and other senior officials were present.

