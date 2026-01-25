Bihar: Two children lost their lives in Masaurhi fire incident

Patna, Jan 24 (IANS) Two minor children lost their lives after sustaining severe burn injuries in a fire that broke out in Patna district, Bihar, triggering widespread grief in the area.​

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday around 2:30 PM in Danada village under the Bhagwanganj police station area of Masaurhi.​

According to local sources, a fire suddenly erupted in a hut/barn where the children were present.​

The deceased have been identified as Priyanshu Kumar (7) and Mansi Kumari (3), children of Vikas Kumar. Their father was inconsolable after the incident.​

“We were sitting on the other side and did not notice when the fire started. When we saw smoke rising, we ran towards the spot, but by then it was too late,” Vikas Kumar said.​

“While sifting through the ashes, we realised both my children were inside. If we had known earlier, we would have saved them. I have lost both my son and daughter,” he added.​

Vikas Kumar informed that he had returned to his native village, Danada, from Chachasi, in the Vikram police station area, just two days ago.​

His children were staying with their aunt and studying there. He had brought them along to get their Aadhaar cards prepared.​

At the time of the incident, family members were working in the fields when the fire broke out.​

Upon receiving information, the Bhagwanganj police rushed to the spot and began an investigation. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.​

Confirming the incident, Bhagwanganj SHO Sujit Kumar said, “Two children have lost their lives in the fire. A seven-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl were playing inside the hut when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.”​

The tragic deaths have left the entire village in mourning.​

The district police have recovered their dead bodies and sent for the post-mortem.​

