October 31, 2025 12:34 PM हिंदी

Twinkle Khanna turns into the noisy desi uncle we all know too well

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Twinkle Khanna never fails to tickle our funny bones with her unique sense of humor. This time, the 'Mela' actress decided to try her hand at impersonating a noisy desi uncle.

Wearing a white shirt with blue denim, a black cap, and a mustache, Twinkle was seen acting like most of the typical middle-aged men in the country.

From asking for 'garam chai' and making loud sounds with every sip, to snoring loudly, to disturbing people around them with loud sneezing, Twinkle perfectly captured the essence of our desi uncles.

Towards the end of the clip, we could also hear everyone laughing as Twinkle's moustache came undone.

Uploading the clip on social media, the 'Baadshah' actress penned on the photo-sharing app, "Having been around too many noisy uncles I tried my hand at being one. By the end, it was clear that I prefer being an ‘Aunty’ instead. (sic)."

"What are the strange or even really nice things you have seen our desi uncles do? Let me know in the comments below #mrsfunnybones #satire #Fridayfun," she added.

Her latest post saw comments such as "Sneezes to shake the household!", "My father in law sneezes so loudly", "My mother in law says Aaju baju ke 10 ghar ke bacche dar jayenge", "Twinkle you Fantabulous", and "Y she looks likes exact ly akshay".

On October 20, Twinkle wished her niece Naomika Saran on her birthday with a lovely social media post.

She penned, "Happy, happy birthday. Love you heaps and heaps and heaps, (sic)" followed by red heart emojis. Twinkle further tagged Naomika in the post.

She also dropped a close-up photo of Naomika posing in a white outfit with minimal makeup, and her soft curls framing her face perfectly.

For those who do not know, Naomika is the daughter of actress Rinkie Khanna and businessman Sameer Saran. Rinkie is the younger sister of Twinkle.

--IANS

pm/

