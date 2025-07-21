Twinkle Khanna reveals what every introvert is secretly wishing for

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Writer and former actress Twinkle Khanna revealed what every introvert is secretly wishing for before stepping out.

She posted a picture of herself all dolled up in a purple salwaar kameez, relaxing on the couch on her official Instagram handle.

Through the caption, Twinkle disclosed that every introvert is secretly hoping for the plans to fall through even after getting all dressed up.

"Introverts, let’s unite, but separately, so we don’t get overwhelmed.

Is it just me, or how often do you all get dressed up only to secretly hope the plans fall through? And what’s your weirdest excuse for bailing?," she wrote.

Recently, Twinkle shared a hilarious take on her first live cricket experience after she attended the third Test match between England and India in Lord's with her actor husband Akshay Kumar.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Mrs Funnybones' writer dropped a picture with Akshay from the stands. The photo showed her relishing a yogurt and lovingly looking at Akshay, who is holding a coffee mug.

Her post further included a glimpse of the match from the Lord's Cricket Ground.

“A quick breakfast and a long day of cricket-my first time watching 22 men chase one ball to prove they each have two. Cricket truly is a religion, and who knows… I might just become its newest devotee. I actually enjoyed all the wickets, runs, and nonstop excitement.(sic)," she captioned the post.

Twinkle and Akshay first met during a magazine shoot in Mumbai, and Akshay instantly developed a crush on her. However, these two fell in love on the sets of Umesh Mehra's 1999 action entertainer "International Khiladi".

After dating for some time, the lovebirds finally tied the knot in 2001.

The couple is now proud parents to two kids- their son Aarav and their daughter, Nitara.

--IANS

pm/