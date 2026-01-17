Twinkle Khanna reveals the best part of her marriage to Akshay Kumar

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) As Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna completed 25 years of marital bliss on Saturday, the 'Mela' actress revealed the best part of their marriage.

Twinkle shared that they always encourage one another to fly and try out new things. Sharing a recent example, she uploaded a video of her and Akshay trying out paragliding.

In the clip, we could hear Akshay asking his better half, "are you sure you want to jump?", to which Twinkle replied by simply nodding her head.

"It's all because of you, you make me do this," she added.

As it was Akshay's turn, Twinkle also asked him, "Are you nervous?"

Responding to this, the 'Housefull' actor said, "I now have pressure because my wife has finished doing it".

"The best part of our marriage? We always encourage each other to fly. Sometimes literally, like today! Here’s to 25 years of love, support and jumping off mountains @akshaykumar," Twinkle captioned the post.

Many members of the entertainment industry also wished Akshay and Twinkle on their wedding anniversary in the comment section.

Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "Happy happy anniversary u both stay blessed always and forever."

Malaika Arora and Sonali Bendre penned, "Happy anniversary".

Bobby Deol also left many red heart emojis in the comment section.

On their 25th wedding anniversary, Akshay recalled the warning shared by his mother-in-law, Dimple Kapadia, as he was marrying Twinkle.

Akshay stated that back in 2001, when he and Twinkle were getting hitched, Dimple told Akshay to be prepared to laugh at the most weird situations.

Founding it to be absolutely true after 25 years of marriage, Akshay penned on his official Instagram handle, "When we got married this day in 2001, her mother had said “Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations because she’ll do exactly that." 25 years and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai…her daughter refuses to even walk straight… she prefers to dance through life instead."

--IANS

pm/