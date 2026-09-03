TV actors Neha Solanki, Harithi Joshi, Ankita Bahuguna relive their Janmashtami memories

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) As we gear up to celebrate Janmashtami, Television actors Harithi Joshi, Ankita Bahuguna, and Neha Solanki shared their favorite family memories and favorite treats associated with the festival.

Harithi Joshi, who is seen as Tara in 'Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani', revealed how she celebrates Janmashtami with her family.

"We decorate the house, pray together, and enjoy delicious festive food. My favourite part of Janmashtami is dressing up as Radha or Krishna. I also love listening to Krishna bhajans. The whole atmosphere feels so happy and positive. Every year, we make sure to offer prayers to Lord Krishna and celebrate his birth with the family. We also decorate the Krishna idol beautifully.”

Recalling some beloved childhood memories, Ankita Bahuguna aka Anupriya from 'Thodi Si Umeed Thoda Sa Aasaman' said that she used to fast during Janmashtami as a child.

She said, "We would visit temples, pray and enjoy the festive atmosphere. We would fast until midnight and then break our fast with falahaar. One tradition I remember very fondly is my dadi making coconut barfi and panjiri. I used to wait for Janmashtami just for those sweets, and that memory is still very close to my heart. We would also visit different temples to see the beautiful jhankis depicting different stages of Lord Krishna’s life. With all the costumes and makeup, it felt like Krishna and Radha ji were actually in front of us. These are memories I will always cherish.”

Neha Solanki, who has been roped in to lead the upcoming show 'Raajnanndini' said, “Janmashtami was always magical for me. I fondly remember decorating the jhula for Little Krishna, preparing sweets, and eagerly waiting for midnight. My favourite memory is of my mom making fresh Makhan Mishri. At midnight, after celebrating Krishna’s birth and gently swinging him in the jhula, we would break our fast. My brother and I would be especially excited to eat the Makhan Mishri. It always tasted extra special and delicious that night. These simple family moments made Janmashtami very special for me, and I still cherish those memories.”

--IANS

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