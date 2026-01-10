January 10, 2026 4:11 PM हिंदी

Tusshar Kapoor revisits childhood memory from Jeetendra-Hema Malini's film set with little Ekta Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor revisits childhood memory from Jeetendra-Hema Malini's film set with little Ekta Kapoor

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) A heartwarming throwback picture shared by Tusshar Kapoor on social media on Saturday has taken fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

The vintage photograph features his father, Bollywood legend Jeetendra, alongside superstar Hema Malini, seemingly captured during a break from their film shoot.

In the picture shared by Tusshar, Jeetendra is seen seated with his children, little Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor, on his lap, while Hema Malini looks at them with warmth in her eyes.

Tusshar in his caption mentioned that the picture seems to be from a movie of his father from the late 70s era of Bollywood.

Kapoor captioned the post, “#majorthrowback visiting dad on set”.

Jeetendra who now is in his late 80s, is a proud father to his stalwart producer daughter Ekta Kapoor and actor son Tusshar Kapoor.

While neither of his children chose to marry, both are proud parents to two sons each, whom they welcomed through surrogacy.

Ekta and Tusshar also share an extremely warm and close bond as siblings.

On account of Tusshar’s birthday a few months ago, Ekta had penned a beautiful note for him.

She had taken to social media to describe him as her “guide and support,” highlighting the special bond they share.

Sharing a heartwarming video featuring their cherished memories on her social media account, she captioned it, “Happy birthday to the best boy, I know! You are my guide, you’re my support ! May you get everything you want in life! Loveeeeee uuuuuuuuuuuu.”

Ekta also added the track ‘Rabba Mere Rabba’ from Tusshar’s debut film “Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai” as background score for the video.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

'I respect selectors’ decision': Shubman Gill's straightforward response on T20 World Cup snub

'I respect selectors’ decision': Shubman Gill's straightforward response on T20 World Cup snub

India-Oman CEPA maintains balanced approach to market access and safeguards

India-Oman CEPA maintains balanced approach to market access and safeguards

Time of day may determine heart surgery outcomes: Study

Time of day may determine heart surgery outcomes: Study

WPL 2026: Arundhati's knock was as impactful as Nadine's, says Mithali Raj as duo help RCB win thrilling opener

WPL 2026: Arundhati's knock was as impactful as Nadine's, says Mithali Raj as duo help RCB win thrilling opener

Kolkata Police reaches I-PAC co-founder’s residence to identify ED, CRPF personnel involved in raid

Kolkata Police reaches I-PAC co-founder’s residence to identify ED, CRPF personnel involved in raid

India’s clean energy push reflects strong policy vision and execution under PM Modi: Pralhad Joshi

India’s clean energy push reflects strong policy vision and execution under PM Modi: Pralhad Joshi

India hope to extend winning streak against inexperienced New Zealand in first ODI of three-match series at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

1st ODI: India hope to extend winning streak against inexperienced New Zealand (preview)

Ajay Devgn marks 6 years of ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, says ‘the story isn’t over yet’

Ajay Devgn marks 6 years of ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, says ‘the story isn’t over yet’

Beaten and humiliated, another Hindu youth dies in Bangladesh

Beaten and humiliated, another Hindu youth dies in Bangladesh

UP Warriorz elect to bowl against Gujarat Giants as Meg Lanning eyes change of fortune with new franchise in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Warriorz elect to bowl against Giants as Lanning eyes change of fortune with new franchise