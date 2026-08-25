Turkey's Erdogan constantly reviving imperial ambitions: Israeli politician

Jerusalem, Aug 25 (IANS) Israel's recent strikes in Syria should not be seen as an opening of another full-blown front as Jerusalem only wanted to send a message to Turkey and Ahmed Al-Sharaa's regime in Damascus, Einat Wilf, an Israeli diplomat and politician, said on Tuesday.

"We are concerned about two elements. The first is that Syria itself requires a major leap of faith in the sense that it is ruled by a person who has a long history as a militant jihadi. They have massacred some of their minority populations like the Alawites and the Druze and the Christians. It seems that they are not exactly heading in the direction of a modern secular democracy that will uphold human rights," Wilf told IANS.

"The second concern is that all of this will be backed by Erdogan's Turkey, which also seems to be propping up the Muslim Brotherhood, essentially jihadi forces. Israel did not fight Iran and its proxies across the region to get Turkey and its proxies on our borders,” she added.

Senior Syrian and Israeli delegations held talks in Jordan on Sunday under US mediation, focusing on de-escalation and efforts to revive negotiations toward a security agreement, Syria's state news agency SANA reported.

Wilf said that there is a deep concern in Israel regarding Syria becoming the Islamic State with the full territory and force of an actual Islamic State.

"I don't think we're likely to see it as a full-blown front, but there's definitely a notion that Israel is trying to manage the security risk. What we've learned from history is that it's better to try to address those threats when they're small rather than let them build and build and ultimately enjoy the full power of a state. So I think the effort on behalf of Israel is to send a message to Turkey and to Al-Sharaa's regime in Syria that Israel is not turning a blind eye and that we will not allow Turkey and a jihadi state to be established on our borders,” noted Wilf.

She also noted that there is a transition going on right now in Turkey and that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is constantly reviving imperial ambitions.

“They're not neo-Ottoman, they're not the old Ottoman Empire. They're new Islamic caliphate-style, jihadi-style ambitions. And Syria for him is a key element, like he needs to secure Syria in order to continue from there to Iraq and other places,” Wilf told IANS.

–IANS

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