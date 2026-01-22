January 22, 2026 3:52 PM हिंदी

TTK Healthcare’s Q3 profit drops 34 pc, margins shrink

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) TTK Healthcare Limited on Thursday reported a 34.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3 FY26).

TTK Healthcare’s net profit declined to Rs 10.5 crore in Q3, compared with Rs 16.7 crore in the same quarter last financial year (Q3 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue growth remained muted during the quarter. The company’s revenue rose marginally by 2.2 per cent to Rs 209 crore from Rs 205 crore a year ago.

Operating performance also weakened. EBITDA fell 6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7.2 crore from Rs 8 crore in the corresponding quarter last financial year, as per its filing.

Due to this, operating margins narrowed to 3.5 per cent from 3.9 per cent in Q3 FY25.

Following the result announcement, Shares of TTK Healthcare Limited slipped over 3 per cent during intra-day trading session. However, it recovered later and was trading 1.96 per cent lower at Rs 982 around 3:25 pm.

Over the last five days, it has declined 0.78 per cent. In the past one month, the share price has dropped 5.93 per cent, or Rs 61.90.

Over six months, the stock is down 27.57 per cent, losing Rs 373. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has fallen nearly 4 per cent, while over the past one year, the stock has declined 26.56 per cent, or Rs 356.5.

TTK Healthcare is part of the well-known TTK Group, which has a legacy of over nine decades.

The group was founded in 1928 by T. T. Krishnamachari, who later served as India’s Union Minister for finance, industry and commerce.

Over the years, the TTK Group has built a strong reputation for quality consumer products at affordable prices.

It was among the earliest companies to introduce products such as soaps, chocolates, pens, clocks, cosmetics and condoms in India, and played a pioneering role in organised distribution across the country.

Several multinational brands entered the Indian market through TTK in the early years.

