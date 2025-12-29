Trump, Zelensky keep talks light as Ukraine peace negotiations advance

Washington, Dec 29 (IANS) A mix of humor, gestures, and casual exchanges marked a high-stakes press appearance as US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought to project ease and momentum at Mar-a-Lago, even as negotiations to end the war in Ukraine remained unresolved but close.

Trump opened the remarks by calling the meeting “terrific” and said the two sides had “discussed a lot of things,” adding that talks covered “just about every subject.” He said progress toward ending the war had been substantial and described recent outreach to European leaders as part of a coordinated diplomatic push.

“We’ve done very well,” Trump said, noting that discussions had moved closer to a possible agreement, even though “one or two very thorny issues” remained.

Throughout the exchange, Trump adopted an informal, conversational tone, frequently pausing to acknowledge aides, joke with reporters, and comment on the setting. He praised the Ukrainian delegation, saying Zelensky’s team “looks like central casting,” and remarked that it was an honor to host the talks at Mar-a-Lago.

“It was an honor to have you at Mar-a-Lago and have lunch,” Trump said. “I hope you enjoy the food.”

Zelensky followed with brief remarks, thanking Trump and members of his team, including Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, for what he described as sustained engagement.

As Trump spoke, Zelensky’s reactions occasionally drew attention. When Trump referenced what he described as a prior White House meeting where Ukraine “wasn’t ready for peace,” the Ukrainian president looked toward the US press and shrugged.

Zelensky also smiled and chuckled when Trump said it “sounds very strange” but that Russia wants to help Ukraine rebuild, a remark that briefly lightened the tone of the press conference.

Despite the relaxed moments, Trump acknowledged that negotiations remained complex. “The word agreed is too strong,” he said when asked about territorial issues, adding that talks were “getting closer to an agreement” but not yet finished.

Trump said the leaders planned to stay in close contact, possibly speaking again as early as the next day, depending on developments. “We’re in the process,” he said.

At one point, Trump addressed the possibility of visiting Ukraine, saying he had “no problem” with doing so if it would help save lives. Zelensky responded warmly, interjecting, “You are welcome.”

The US president also spoke at length about his recent phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, describing it as lengthy and substantive. He said both sides wanted the war to end and framed the talks as a humanitarian effort. “I don’t want to see so many people dying,” Trump said.

As questions continued, Trump’s tone alternated between optimism and caution. He said a deal could emerge within weeks if talks progressed smoothly, but warned that failure would mean continued fighting. “They keep fighting, and they keep dying,” he said. “No good.”

The informal atmosphere returned as the press conference drew to a close. Trump asked reporters whether they had enjoyed lunch and thanked them for attending.

While exiting, Trump joked about Zelensky’s reaction to the setting. “He walked in. He said this place is gorgeous,” Trump said. “I don’t think he wants to go to the White House anymore.”

Zelensky replied immediately, smiling, “I’m ready to go to the White House,” prompting laughter in the room. Trump responded by praising both venues, saying the White House was “a very special place,” adding, “And so is this.”

Their first Oval Office meeting was marked by tension and public mistrust. Sunday’s exchange suggested a deliberate attempt by both leaders to soften the optics while signaling that talks have entered a decisive phase.

