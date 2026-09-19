Trump-Xi talks to focus on AI, trade, rare earths

Washington, Sep 19 (IANS) President Donald Trump will discuss artificial intelligence, trade and rare earth supplies with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a state visit next week, with US officials ruling out an exchange of export controls for mineral flows they say Beijing has already promised.

The talks in Washington will follow Trump’s address to the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Gaza and his administration’s diplomatic efforts are expected to feature in that speech, officials told reporters during Friday briefing.

A senior US official said AI and the existing trade arrangement, described as the “Busan truce”, were on the leaders’ agenda. Officials did not announce agreements on either issue and declined to predict the outcome.

On rare earths, an official said Washington expected China to honour previously negotiated commitments to supply the minerals to the US and global economies. Chinese performance had fallen short of American expectations, the official said.

“China's performance in that respect has not been up to par of what we would expect,” the official said.

The administration has also discussed reducing certain tariffs on a narrow range of goods in sectors considered neither sensitive nor strategic. The official gave no details of products or potential reductions.

Asked about possible Chinese access to the US automobile market, the official said Trump would not compromise national security. Investments would still have to meet applicable rules and regulations.

AI discussions were also expected at senior-level meetings with Chinese representatives in New York over the weekend. An official declined to outline US negotiating positions or say whether those discussions would produce an agreement.

Fentanyl precursor chemicals will be another point of pressure. A senior US official accused China of remaining the predominant supplier of those chemicals to Mexican cartels and said recent arrests did not amount to the broader action Washington wanted.

“But we'd like to see much more systemic change,” the official said.

Officials also said US sanctions against Chinese and Hong Kong entities accused of supporting Iran would continue. One official said Trump had repeatedly raised cases of people wrongfully detained in China during previous encounters with Xi, but stopped short of confirming specific cases for this meeting.

Trump would greet Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday.

Thursday’s programme includes a White House arrival ceremony, a military review, bilateral talks and a state dinner in the East Room. The leaders and their wives will have private tea and tour the National Archives on Friday before Xi departs.

Before returning to Washington, Trump will meet the British and Japanese prime ministers and Gulf Cooperation Council leaders in New York on Tuesday. He will also host a reception for world leaders and meet Venezuela’s acting president.

Trump’s General Assembly address would cover efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and progress on his 20-point Gaza peace plan.

A senior US official declined to confirm whether Trump or other American officials would meet Iranian representatives during the gathering.

--IANS

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