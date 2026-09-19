Trump to put Iran’s nuclear ambitions at centre of UN diplomacy

Washington, Sep 19 (IANS) President Donald Trump will put Iran’s nuclear ambitions at the centre of his United Nations diplomacy next week, with talks planned with Gulf leaders and US officials warning of further consequences for entities doing business with Tehran.

Trump will address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday before meeting Gulf Cooperation Council leaders in New York. Officials said Iran would be a major subject of discussion, but did not confirm whether the president or other US representatives would meet Iranian officials.

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said Trump’s speech would stress the importance of ensuring Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon. He said that demand had also been reflected in repeated UN Security Council resolutions.

The speech would cover diplomatic agreements and unresolved conflicts, alongside progress on Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, Waltz told reporters here.

Another senior US official said Washington had granted visas to an Iranian delegation for the gathering. The delegation would be smaller than last year’s, the official said.

Asked about possible US-Iran meetings, the official declined to get ahead of the president’s or secretary of state’s final schedule.

The planned Gulf meeting will give Trump an opportunity to discuss regional security and hear directly from leaders about their concerns, another senior US official said.

The official argued that efforts to move oil through alternative routes were reducing Iran’s leverage over the Strait of Hormuz. Citing figures attributed to the US energy secretary, the official said oil flows were averaging 10 million to 11 million barrels a day.

The briefing did not specify the routes covered by that figure.

The official also claimed economic pressure had driven Iran’s currency to a record low and inflation to a record high. No supporting economic data were provided on the call.

“In one way or another, we expect the Iranian regime to abandon its pursuit of a nuclear weapon,” the official said.

Officials indicated that pressure on companies and other entities dealing with Iran would continue alongside diplomacy.

A senior US official said the administration would keep warning partners, allies and other governments that business with the Iranian regime would carry consequences.

Another official said Washington had imposed sanctions this year on entities in China and Hong Kong accused of facilitating revenue and oil business that supported Iran’s war efforts.

“So I think that will continue going forward,” the official said.

The warning came ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Washington, which begins after Trump returns from New York. Officials did not announce any agreement with Beijing on Iran-related sanctions.

A senior official also said attacks on civilian shipping and infrastructure, freedom of navigation and mines in waterways would remain subjects of diplomatic discussion at the UN.

Despite Iran’s prominence, officials stressed that the US delegation’s programme would extend to artificial intelligence governance, seabed minerals, undersea cables and other international issues.

Trump’s Tuesday schedule also includes meetings with the British and Japanese prime ministers, a reception for world leaders and an encounter with Venezuela’s acting president. He is due back at the White House that evening.

--IANS

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