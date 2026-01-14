January 14, 2026 11:44 AM हिंदी

Trump warns Iran of ‘very strong action' if protesters hanged

Washington, Jan 14 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of a “very strong action” if its authorities begin hanging protesters, escalating his rhetoric amid reports of widespread killings during anti-government unrest.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with CBS News on Tuesday, Trump said he had not yet confirmed reports that Iran planned to execute demonstrators but made clear the United States would respond forcefully if such actions occurred.

“I haven’t heard about the hanging,” Trump said. “If they hang ’em, you’re gonna see some things. We will take very strong action.”

Trump was asked about his earlier message posted online, saying “help is on the way” for Iran. He said assistance would come “in different forms”, while stressing that Washington would not provide economic relief to Tehran.

“We’re not gonna help Iran very much,” Trump said, adding that the United States had already neutralised Iran’s nuclear capability.

“We put Iran out of business with their nuclear capacity,” he said, claiming the operation was completed swiftly once US bombers reached their targets.

Pressed on reports that thousands of protesters have been killed, Trump said the numbers remained unclear. “Nobody’s been able to give us accurate numbers,” he said, but added that if confirmed, the deaths would create “a lot of problems for them”.

Asked whether Iran had crossed a US red line, Trump said the situation was still developing but warned that mass killings would not be tolerated.

“The endgame is to win,” he said. “I like winning. And we’re winning.”

Trump compared the Iran situation to past US actions overseas, citing the killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, as well as the US policy toward Venezuela.

“We’ve been right about everything,” Trump said, asserting that the US actions had prevented greater instability.

The president also defended his broader foreign policy record, saying he had “ended eight wars” and argued that continued conflicts would have damaged the US economically and strategically.

“You can’t be forgetting about bad threats,” Trump said. “You can’t be forgetting about an Iran with a nuclear weapon.”

Trump said maintaining global peace remained a priority even as he emphasised domestic economic growth, arguing that overseas instability would ultimately harm American interests.

Iran has been facing sustained protests over political repression and economic conditions, with international rights groups reporting mass arrests and killings. The US and Iran have had no formal diplomatic relations for decades, and tensions have repeatedly escalated over Iran’s nuclear programme and regional activities.

