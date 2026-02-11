Trump hails 'great' economy, record market; urges passage of 'Save America Act'

Washington, Feb 11 (IANS) President Donald Trump on told Fox Business that the US economy is “going great” as he touted record stock-market levels and said he wants Congress to pass a voting package he called the “Save America Act” ahead of the midterm elections.

In an interview with Larry Kudlow on Fox Business’ “Kudlow”, Trump pointed to market milestones. “When you say 50,000, and by the way, uh, S&P 7,000—,” he said, adding, “we're at the end of the first year.”

Trump said prices and energy costs are down. “They can't use it because we brought the prices down,” he said, referring to “affordability.” He cited gasoline prices during a recent trip. “Oil now, I was in Iowa last week, and they were $1.85 a gallon,” he said. “In many cases now, it's broken $2 a gallon, and that's like a major tax cut.”

Kudlow pressed Trump on whether he wants another major reconciliation package after his “One Big, Beautiful Bill.” Trump said the legislation bundled multiple proposals into a single package. “This was a four-year package, and we put it together, and we got it passed,” he said. “This is really, this is the biggest bill ever passed in the history of Congress, and it's a great thing.”

Trump then pivoted to elections and said he wants a separate measure. “We wanna get the Save America Act passed. Save America is on voting,” he said. “We want people to have voter ID. We want people to have proof of citizenship, and we wanna have, uh, no mail-in ballots other than if you're in the military, or you're sick, or you're away, or some reasonable but good excuse.”

Asked if it could pass before the midterms, Trump cited polling. “Well, it polls at about 94 per cent,” he said. He added, “Including Democrats are at 87 per cent, other than Democrat politicians because they cheat.”

On monetary policy, Trump praised his Federal Reserve pick. “I liked him,” he said of Kevin Warsh. “I think he's a, somebody that's gonna be a real influencer.” Trump argued interest rates should be lower. “Interest rates should be lower,” he said. “You know, every point is $600 bill ion.”

Trump also defended his tariff strategy as leverage beyond economics. “Tariffs are very important,” he said. “I'm taking in hundreds of billions of dollars in tariff money.” He described tariffs as a tool to push countries to resolve conflicts. “Of the eight wars, at least six were settled because of tariffs,” he said.

Trump said he is also continuing efforts to cut government waste, pointing to DOGE. “DOGE really continues in a different form,” he said. “We saved a lot of money.”

Midterm elections are scheduled for November 2026, when voters will decide control of Congress and a large number of statewide offices. Election rules, including voter ID and mail voting, remain a recurring flashpoint in US politics, with states setting most procedures under federal and constitutional constraints.

--IANS

