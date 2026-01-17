Trump says US reshaped global dynamics

Washington, Jan 17 (IANS) President Donald Trump said that his administration had reshaped global dynamics through assertive diplomacy and military action, laying out an expansive account of US foreign policy and economic gains during remarks at a Florida event.

Trump said US actions abroad had produced swift and decisive outcomes. “We have peace in the Middle East. Nobody thought that was going to be possible,” he said, pointing to what he described as multiple agreements reached within a year.

He also claimed "US intervention" helped avert conflict between two nuclear nations -- India and Pakistan, and said the effort saved “many millions of people.”

Trump said Iran’s nuclear ambitions had been dismantled, declaring that the United States had “obliterated Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity with Operation Midnight Hammer.” He also cited operations against militant leaders, including the founder of ISIS and Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, arguing that decisive military action had strengthened US security and deterrence.

Trump said the United States had apprehended Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, describing him as an “outlaw” and asserting that “no other nation in the world could have done” what the United States achieved. He said the move was part of a broader effort to reset relations and relieve regional pressures.

The president said the United States had attracted unprecedented levels of foreign investment. “We have $18 trillion being invested,” he said, adding that the total could rise further.

He credited tax cuts, regulatory rollbacks and tariffs for driving growth and said manufacturing activity was expanding at historic levels. “We’re building more factories in the United States now than at any time in our history,” he said, citing both automotive and advanced technology sectors.

Trump said tariffs played a central role in pushing companies to shift production to the United States. “They don’t want to pay the tariffs,” he said, calling it a “pretty simple formula.” He also pointed to stock market performance and retirement savings, saying 401(k) accounts were “doing better than they’ve ever done before.”

On immigration, Trump said his administration had fully secured the southern border, describing illegal crossings as an “invasion” that had been halted. He said enforcement efforts focused on violent criminals and gangs, while legal immigration continued through established processes.

--IANS

lkj/rs