September 03, 2026 9:22 AM हिंदी

Trump says US ready for more Iran strikes, denies plans to rename Hormuz Strait after himself

Trump says US ready for more Iran strikes, denies plans to rename Hormuz Strait after himself

Washington, Sep 3 (IANS) The US military is prepared to launch more strikes on Iran "any time we want," President Donald Trump has said.

"It was a very heavy attack last night, and we're prepared to do another one any time we want," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday (local time).

The US military "took out all of the new equipment that they tried to build along the Strait of Hormuz," said Trump.

Iranian officials said Wednesday that the US strike on Tuesday night hit a wedding party in southern Iran, killing at least four people and wounding dozens of others.

The US Central Command said Wednesday it was looking into the reports and the US military "never targets civilians."

When asked on Wednesday afternoon whether he really intended to rename the Strait of Hormuz after himself, Trump said: "No, no ... it was just thrown out there."

Trump floated the idea of renaming the strategic waterway earlier Wednesday, less than one week after he signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario "Lake America" amid escalating tensions with Canada over tariff disputes.

"Now that we have it under USA control, should we change the name Hormuz Strait to TRUMP STRAIT???" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump told a rally in Long Island last month that he would declare the strait a US territory, US media reported.

"After we finish defeating Iran -- which is being very badly defeated -- pretty soon I'll be declaring the Hormuz Strait a territory of the United States," Trump said.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is gravely concerned by the renewed exchanges of fire overnight between the United States and Iran, his spokesperson said.

"The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by reports of civilian casualties, including in a strike that reportedly hit a wedding ceremony in Iran," said spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Wednesday (local time).

Guterres condemns all attacks against civilians. He recalls that all parties must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the spokesman.

"The Secretary-General reiterates his call for an immediate cessation of military action, and urges all concerned to exercise restraint and refrain from actions and rhetoric that could further escalate already high tensions," said Dujarric, noting that few countries in the region are immune from this escalation, with airspace and critical shipping routes continuing to be heavily impacted.

"Further escalation ... would have devastating consequences for civilians and for the wider region and beyond."

The escalation in the Middle East has had a devastating impact on civilians and added further pressure on humanitarian needs and operations across the region and beyond. In a region already facing many humanitarian crises, the escalation in the Gulf risks further deterioration at a time when humanitarian operations are already overstretched and underfunded, said Dujarric.

Guterres urges the United States and Iran to return urgently to diplomacy. A comprehensive and durable settlement can be achieved only through dialogue and negotiations, said the spokesperson.

--IANS

sd/

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