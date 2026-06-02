Master Raju revisits cherished memory with Rekha from ‘Ahinsa’, shares throwback pic

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Bollywood actor Master Raju took a trip down memory lane on Monday, as he shared a major throwback picture featuring himself from his childhood days and legendary actress Rekha from the 1979 film ‘Ahinsa’.

The actor posted the vintage still on his social media account, showing a young Master Raju being held by Rekha during a scene from the film.

Dressed in a vibrant red saree, Rekha is seen looking at the little boy affectionately.

Sharing the image, Master Raju wrote, “Throwback pic. Me with Rekha ji in the film Ahinsa (1979).”

For the uninitiated, Master Raju, born as Fahim Ajani was among the most popular child actors of the 1970s and early 1980s. He roughly appeared in over 200 films as a child artiste according to reports, and became a familiar face through memorable performances in films such as ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, ‘Parvarish’, ‘Trishul’, ‘Mr. Natwarlal’, ‘Khoon Pasina’, ‘Do Aur Do Paanch’, ‘Chacha Bhatija’, ‘Kaala Patthar’ and ‘Ahinsa’.

As he grew older, Raju continued to be a part of the Hindi film industry and character roles, appearing in projects such as ‘Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati’ and many television productions.

Talking about the film ‘Ahinsa’, it was directed by Chand, starred Sunil Dutt, Rekha, Ranjeet, Nirupa Roy and Premnath in pivotal roles.

Talking about the legendary Rekha, the actress continues to be regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated actresses.

She made her Hindi film debut with ‘Sawan Bhadon’ in 1970 and went on to deliver acclaimed performances in films such as ‘Umrao Jaan’, ‘Khoobsurat’, ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar’, ‘Silsila’, ‘Khubsoorat’, ‘Ghar’, ‘Ijaazat’, ‘Utsav’, ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ and ‘Krrish’.

–IANS

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