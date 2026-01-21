January 21, 2026 7:24 AM हिंदी

Trump opposes British plan on Diego Garcia base

Trump opposes British plan on Diego Garcia base

Washington, Jan 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said he opposed a British plan to hand control of the Diego Garcia military base to Mauritius and then lease it back, questioning why London would give up what he called an important strategic asset.

Speaking at a White House media availability marking one year since his return to office, Trump said he did not support the arrangement involving Diego Garcia, a joint US-UK military base in the Indian Ocean. “I’m against that,” he said, adding that the area was “a reasonably important area of the globe.”

Trump said earlier discussions appeared to involve continued ownership, but argued the current proposal amounted to a lease-and-sale structure. “When they originally were going to do it, they were talking about doing some concept of ownership,” he said. “Now they’re looking to essentially just do a lease and sell it. And I’m against that.”

He questioned Britain’s motivation for the move. “I don’t know why they’re doing it,” Trump said. “Do they need money?”

While noting the base was “nothing like Greenland,” Trump said Diego Garcia still mattered for security. He did not outline specific steps Washington might take, but made clear his opposition to the plan.

The proposal involves the United Kingdom and Mauritius and the future of the British Indian Ocean Territory, which includes Diego Garcia. The base hosts a major US military facility used for air and naval operations across the Middle East, Africa and the Indo-Pacific.

Trump’s remarks came as he fielded questions on a range of strategic issues, including Greenland. Asked how far he was willing to go there, he replied: “You’ll find out,” and suggested tariffs or other tools could be used. On Diego Garcia, his tone was sharper, signalling clear opposition.

He did not refer to India, but the base’s location near key sea lanes places it within the wider Indo-Pacific region. The facility has long been seen as a cornerstone of US and allied military presence in the Indian Ocean.

Trump said he was heading to Davos and had “a lot of meetings scheduled,” without detailing whether the base would be discussed with allies.

The comments are likely to be closely watched by security officials and regional partners. Any change in the status of Diego Garcia could affect military planning and the balance of power in the Indian Ocean.

--IANS

lkj/rs

LATEST NEWS

Trump presses border crackdown, vows tougher enforcement

Trump presses border crackdown, vows tougher enforcement

Trump opposes British plan on Diego Garcia base

Trump opposes British plan on Diego Garcia base

Trump defends tariffs, floats $2,000 dividend

Trump defends tariffs, floats $2,000 dividend

Bhushan Kumar reveals why the lyrics of ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ have been changed in ‘Border 2’

Bhushan Kumar reveals why the lyrics of ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ have been changed in ‘Border 2’

Varun Dhawan recollects singing Diljit Dosanjh’s songs in front of the singer himself

Varun Dhawan's bromance with Diljit Dosanjh: Actor recollects singing Punjabi superstar's songs in front of the singer himself

Jemimah Rodrigues credits 'legend' Marizanne Kapp's exceptional bowling for Delhi Capitals' win over Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Rodrigues credits 'legend' Kapp's exceptional bowling for Delhi Capitals' win

We were about 20 runs short with the bat, says Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after third straight defeat against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: We were about 20 runs short with the bat, says MI skipper Kaur after third straight defeat

Skipper Jemimah Rodrigues holds nerve as Delhi Capitals revive campaign with seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the 13th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Skipper Rodrigues holds nerve as Delhi Capitals revive campaign with seven-wicket win

Mithila Palkar reveals trick shared by Vir Das for landing punches

Mithila Palkar reveals trick shared by Vir Das for landing punches

Soorma Hockey Club hand table-toppers Kalinga Lancers their first defeat in Match 26 of the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 season at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's HIL: Soorma Hockey Club hand table-toppers Kalinga Lancers their first defeat