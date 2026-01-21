Trump opposes British plan on Diego Garcia base

Washington, Jan 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said he opposed a British plan to hand control of the Diego Garcia military base to Mauritius and then lease it back, questioning why London would give up what he called an important strategic asset.

Speaking at a White House media availability marking one year since his return to office, Trump said he did not support the arrangement involving Diego Garcia, a joint US-UK military base in the Indian Ocean. “I’m against that,” he said, adding that the area was “a reasonably important area of the globe.”

Trump said earlier discussions appeared to involve continued ownership, but argued the current proposal amounted to a lease-and-sale structure. “When they originally were going to do it, they were talking about doing some concept of ownership,” he said. “Now they’re looking to essentially just do a lease and sell it. And I’m against that.”

He questioned Britain’s motivation for the move. “I don’t know why they’re doing it,” Trump said. “Do they need money?”

While noting the base was “nothing like Greenland,” Trump said Diego Garcia still mattered for security. He did not outline specific steps Washington might take, but made clear his opposition to the plan.

The proposal involves the United Kingdom and Mauritius and the future of the British Indian Ocean Territory, which includes Diego Garcia. The base hosts a major US military facility used for air and naval operations across the Middle East, Africa and the Indo-Pacific.

Trump’s remarks came as he fielded questions on a range of strategic issues, including Greenland. Asked how far he was willing to go there, he replied: “You’ll find out,” and suggested tariffs or other tools could be used. On Diego Garcia, his tone was sharper, signalling clear opposition.

He did not refer to India, but the base’s location near key sea lanes places it within the wider Indo-Pacific region. The facility has long been seen as a cornerstone of US and allied military presence in the Indian Ocean.

Trump said he was heading to Davos and had “a lot of meetings scheduled,” without detailing whether the base would be discussed with allies.

The comments are likely to be closely watched by security officials and regional partners. Any change in the status of Diego Garcia could affect military planning and the balance of power in the Indian Ocean.

