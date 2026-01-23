Trump lays out Greenland, Ukraine plans

Washington, Jan 23 (IANS) President Donald Trump said negotiations over a long-term US role in Greenland were ongoing and framed his push to end the Ukraine war as a life-saving effort, during an extended exchange with reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned to the US from Davos.

“It’s infinity. The time limit is infinity. Meaning there is no time limit. It’s forever,” Trump said when asked about the duration of the Greenland concept, adding that “we can do anything we want. We can do military, we can do anything we want. And it’s being negotiated.”

Trump said the arrangement would involve cooperation with NATO and that the United States would not shoulder costs beyond what he described as building a “Golden Dome.” “We’re all going to work together,” he said. “NATO is going to be involved with us.”

Pressed on whether Denmark had signed off, Trump said, “I think everyone likes it,” adding he would provide clarity “in about two weeks.” He also said he had spoken with the NATO secretary general and discussed “everything,” including military presence.

On Ukraine, Trump said envoys were traveling to Moscow and argued that direct talks were essential. “Anytime we meet, it’s good. If you don’t meet, nothing’s going to happen,” he said, contrasting the current approach with the previous administration. He said he believed both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky wanted a deal. “I think that President Putin would like to make a deal. I think that President Zelensky would like to make a deal,” he said.

Asked about concessions, Trump said, “Everybody’s making concessions to get it done,” and argued Europe should be closely involved. “I’m doing this more for Europe than for me,” he said, adding his priority was “to save lives.”

Trump also spoke at length about conditions in Ukraine, saying civilians were enduring severe winter hardship. “It’s pretty amazing what they do to live,” he said after recounting a conversation with Zelensky.

Turning to Venezuela, Trump praised what he called “very strong leadership” and said oil was flowing to the United States. “Over 50 million barrels of oil is already moved or moving into the United States,” he said, predicting benefits for both countries and lower prices at home.

On Iran, Trump said US forces were positioned in the region and warned of consequences if Tehran resumed executions. He claimed Iranian authorities canceled planned hangings after US warnings and said tariffs of 25 per cent would apply to companies doing business with Iran “very soon.”

Trump also addressed the formation of a new Board of Peace, saying invitations had gone out days earlier and that nearly 30 countries were already involved. Some nations, he said, required legislative approval before joining. Asked whether he would serve as chairman beyond his second term, Trump replied, “I have the right to be if I want,” though he said he had not decided.

On domestic issues, Trump said markets had responded well to his policies and defended a proposed one-year cap of 10 per cent on credit card interest, calling current rates “28 per cent.” He said the measure would require congressional approval. He also said he was considering a Federal Reserve pick from Wall Street and criticized the cost of a Fed building renovation.

Trump confirmed plans for campaign travel ahead of the midterms, acknowledged historical headwinds for sitting presidents, and highlighted what he described as strong economic indicators, including falling fuel prices and investment levels. He said he expected to travel to China in April and host the Chinese president later in the year.

