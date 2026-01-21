Trump heads to Davos to sell record, push energy agenda

Washington, Jan 21 (IANS) President Donald Trump said he would use his upcoming appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos to press what he called the success of his first year back in office and to urge global leaders to rethink energy and immigration policies.

Speaking at a White House media availability, Trump said his message in Davos would focus on economic performance and national strength. “I’m going to be talking about the tremendous success that we’ve had in one year,” he said. “We have the most successful country in the world.”

Trump said many countries faced self-inflicted problems. He pointed to energy shortages and migration pressures in Europe. “They need energy help badly,” he said. “They need immigration help badly.”

He criticised renewable energy policies, especially wind power. Trump said such policies were damaging growth and security. He urged countries to rely more on domestic energy resources. “They’re going to destroy themselves with what they’re doing with the windmills,” he said.

The president linked energy policy to broader economic performance. He said lower energy costs helped bring down prices across the economy. He again cited falling fuel prices in the United States and said strong energy output underpinned growth.

Trump also said he would highlight trade and investment. He claimed tariffs and pressure tactics had brought factories and capital back to the US. He said foreign leaders were increasingly looking to Washington for guidance.

“They could use some of the advice as to what we did,” Trump said. He argued that economic leverage gave the US greater influence abroad.

Asked whether he expected criticism in Davos, Trump brushed it aside. He said results mattered more than approval. He added that the US was “the hottest country anywhere in the world.”

Trump said he had several meetings planned on the sidelines of the forum. He did not name leaders or countries but said discussions would cover trade, security and energy.

The World Economic Forum often draws business and political leaders from around the globe. Trump has used past appearances to challenge globalisation and multilateral norms.

His remarks suggest he will again use the Davos stage to promote a nationalist economic message and to argue that US-style energy and trade policies should be copied elsewhere.

