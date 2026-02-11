Trump floats renaming Penn Station, Dulles Airport

Washington, Feb 11 (IANS) The White House confirmed that President Donald Trump floated the idea of renaming major infrastructure sites after himself and defended his stance on control of a US-Canada bridge project.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about reports that Trump had suggested renaming Penn Station in New York and Dulles Airport near Washington.

“To your first question about the renaming, why not?” Leavitt said. “It was something the president floated in his conversation with Chuck Schumer.” She did not provide further details on the proposal.

Leavitt was also questioned about Trump’s comments on the Gordie Howe Bridge, which connects Detroit to Canada and was fully financed by Canada.

“I think the president was very clear and direct in his truth,” she said.

Leavitt said Trump objects to the ownership and control structure of the bridge.

“The fact that Canada will control what crosses the Gordie Howe Bridge and owns the land on both sides is unacceptable to the president,” she said.

She added that Trump believes “more of this bridge” should have been built with “more American made materials.”

“He also believes that the US should own at least half of the bridge, have shared authority over what passes across it and participate in the economic benefits generated by its use,” Leavitt said.

“This is just another example of President Trump putting America's interests first,” she added.

Leavitt said Trump conveyed his position during a call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney earlier in the day.

The Gordie Howe International Bridge is a major cross-border infrastructure project linking Michigan and Ontario. It is intended to ease congestion and expand trade between the United States and Canada.

Renaming federal infrastructure assets typically requires congressional approval. Penn Station is a major rail hub in New York City, while Dulles International Airport serves the Washington metropolitan area.

