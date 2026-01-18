Trump calls for end to Khamenei’s rule amid Iran protests

Washington, Jan 18 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has called for an end to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s decades-long rule, saying the country needs new leadership as it faces sustained public unrest.

Speaking to Politico on Saturday, Trump said, “It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran,” following weeks of protests that have rocked the Islamic Republic. The demonstrations have been driven by public anger over political repression, economic hardship, and human rights abuses.

Trump strongly criticised Iran’s leadership, accusing it of governing through violence and fear. Referring to alleged executions, he told the publication, “The best decision he ever made was not hanging more than 800 people two days ago.”

The US president argued that Iran’s current leadership depends on repression to remain in power and blamed Khamenei for what he described as the country’s downfall. Trump accused the supreme leader of presiding over the “complete destruction of the country” and of using unprecedented levels of violence to suppress dissent.

“In order to keep the country functioning – even though that function is a very low level – the leadership should focus on running his country properly, like I do with the United States, and not killing people by the thousands in order to keep control,” Trump said.

He further added, “Leadership is about respect, not fear and death.”

Escalating his criticism, Trump described Khamenei as a “sick man” and said Iran’s dire situation was the result of its current leadership. According to Trump, it is because of Iran’s rulers that the country has become the “worst place to live anywhere.”

Trump’s remarks came after Khamenei said that Iran had defeated the United States and Israel "once again" and had "extinguished the sedition" he described as being incited by Washington and Tel Aviv.

Speaking during an address marking a religious holiday on Saturday, Khamenei accused the United States of planning the unrest with the aim of "swallowing up Iran."

He described US President Donald Trump as a "criminal" responsible for the killings and destruction in the recent riots in Iran, noting that Trump personally intervened, commented publicly, and encouraged the rioters by pledging military support.

Khamenei said that while Iran would not seek war, it "will not refrain from punishing those responsible for unrest, both inside the country and abroad."

--IANS

rs/