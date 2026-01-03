January 03, 2026 10:03 AM हिंदी

Trump blocks Chinese-linked chip asset deal

Trump blocks Chinese-linked chip asset deal

Washington, Jan 3 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has blocked a deal involving American semiconductor assets and a Chinese-linked company, citing national security concerns.

In an executive order issued on Friday, Trump barred HieFo Corporation from acquiring certain chip-related assets of Emcore Corporation. The order said there was “credible evidence” that the transaction could threaten the national security of the United States.

HieFo, a Delaware-based company controlled by a Chinese national, had acquired assets tied to digital chips as well as wafer design, fabrication, and processing businesses of New Jersey-based Emcore. The acquisition was completed on April 30, 2024.

Trump said existing legal authorities, outside Section 721 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, did not provide “adequate and appropriate authority” to address the risks posed by the transaction.

Under the order, the transaction is prohibited, and HieFo is barred from holding any interest or rights in the Emcore assets, either directly or indirectly. HieFo and its affiliates have been directed to divest all such interests within 180 calendar days, unless the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, extends the deadline.

Until the divestment is completed and verified by CFIUS, HieFo is prohibited from granting access to the Emcore assets. The restriction also applies to non-public technical information, information technology systems, products, parts, components, books, and records. Any access would require written approval from CFIUS.

The order authorizes CFIUS to impose compliance measures, require certifications, and conduct audits to ensure adherence. HieFo must submit regular written certifications confirming that it is following the order and detailing progress toward divestment.

Emcore had earlier announced the sale of its chips business and indium phosphide wafer fabrication operations for $2.92 million. The transaction also involved HieFo's assumption of certain liabilities and covered substantially all assets tied to Emcore’s discontinued chips business, including facilities in Alhambra, California.

CFIUS is an interagency panel chaired by the US Treasury Department that reviews foreign investments for national security risks. Its scrutiny has expanded in recent years, particularly for deals involving advanced technologies.

Semiconductors are viewed as critical to both civilian and defense applications. US administrations have increasingly used executive authority to restrict foreign access to sensitive chip technologies amid heightened strategic competition with China.

--IANS

lkj/rs

LATEST NEWS

Hrithik Roshan lets his ‘25 per cent Bengali blood’ do the talking

Hrithik Roshan lets his ‘25 percent Bengali blood’ do the talking

Nifty surges over 1 pc during the week led by bank, auto stocks

Nifty surges over 1 pc this week led by bank, auto stocks

India sees new investment announcements worth Rs 26.62 lakh crore in 9 months of FY26

India sees new investment announcements worth Rs 26.62 lakh crore in 9 months of FY26

Rubina Dilaik reveals ‘mantra’ for 2026: Focus on mental health, detox from toxicity

Rubina Dilaik reveals ‘mantra’ for 2026: Focus on mental health, detox from toxicity

SA20: Paarl Royals edge MI Cape Town in derby thriller (Credit: SA20)

SA20: Paarl Royals edge MI Cape Town in derby thriller

Ira Khan says 'love you' to husband Nupur Shikhare as she celebrates 2 years of marital bliss

Ira Khan says 'love you' to husband Nupur Shikhare as she celebrates 2 years of marital bliss

'I feel like I'm doing alright at the moment': Steve Smith shuts down retirement talks

'I feel like I'm doing alright at the moment': Steve Smith shuts down retirement talks

Gaten Matarazzo calls ‘Stranger Things’ team ‘lightning in a bottle’ as he bids adieu

Gaten Matarazzo calls ‘Stranger Things’ team ‘lightning in a bottle’ as he bids adieu

Vast consumer base, reforms help India cushion against US tariffs: Report

Vast consumer base, reforms help India cushion against US tariffs: WSJ report

Ananya Panday reveals what she is manifesting in 2026

Ananya Panday reveals what she is manifesting in 2026