True happiness comes from spreading love and smiles far and wide, says actor Vishal

Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actor Vishal, who celebrated this Deepavali with children, has said that true happiness comes from spreading love and smiles far and wide.

The actor, who took to his social media timelines to post a video of him celebrating Deepavali with certain children and their parents wrote, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali/Deepavali. This festival of lights always reminds me that true happiness comes from spreading love and smiles far and wide."

He went on to say, "Today, I had the privilege of celebrating Diwali with some very special children and their families,their laughter, innocence,happiness and energy filled our hearts with so much joy and gratitude which I always believe will never match no amount of lights or fireworks."

The actor, who went on to recollect a time when his family did not have money to celebrate Deepavali, said that he had taken a vow never to let that situation arise again.

He wrote, "There was a point of time when my <family didn't have the money to celebrate Diwali and I took a vow to never make it happen again. And yes, these moments which these kids enjoy relish the purpose of celebration and reminds me what this festival truly stands for. Sharing, caring, and lighting up hearts."

He signed off saying, "Here’s wishing everyone a Diwali filled with happiness, health, and hope. Let’s make this season brighter for those around us. #HappyDiwali #HappyDeepavali."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vishal is currently working on the film 'Magudam'.

It may be recalled that actress Dushara Vijayan, who plays one of the heroines in the film, has already completed shooting for her portions in the film.

The team, which had completed its third schedule in Ooty, began its final schedule in Chennai in TR Gardens a few days ago. Actor Vishal plays the lead in this film along with Dushara and Anjali.

For the unaware, Vishal had commenced shooting for his 35th film from August 1 this year in Chennai. Produced by veteran filmmaker R B Choudhary under the banner of his well known production house Super Good Films, the film was officially launched in July this year with a grand pooja ceremony.

This upcoming project is the 99th film of Super Good Films, which has delivered numerous blockbusters and more importantly introduced several talented filmmakers to the Tamil film industry.

-IANS

mkr/