Trisha Krishnan drops a cryptic post about love amidst dating rumours with Thalapathy Vijay

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Is there someone special in Southern beauty Trisha Krishnan's life? Well, netizens certainly seem to think so.

The rumors mills suggest that Trisha is in a relationship with her 'Ghilli' co-star Thalapathy Vijay. Adding fuel to the rumors, she recently dropped a cryptic post about love on social media.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram account, Trisha penned, “When you are full of love it confuses people who are full of shit.”

Before this, wishing Thalapathy on his 51st birthday, the 'Leo' actress treated her Insta users with an unseen image with Thalapathy.

The photo featured Trisha sitting beside Thalapathy on a sofa. While he playfully interacted with her pet dog Izzy, Trisha looked at him with a warm look in her eyes.

Trisha wished him on his special day saying, "Happy Birthday, bestest.”

Reacting to the post, one of the netizens shared, "How adorable you two cutieeees."

Whereas, another one penned, "Some bonds are written in cinema history... and our hearts...Timeless chemistry, forever favourites".

While some adored their chemistry, others expressed their displeasure after seeing the two together.

"Why would you even post this? So unnecessary! It's been ages since we saw him with his wife Sangeetha and these kind of private meeting photos are so unneeded! Well, can't blame you alone unfortunately!", one of the comments read.

Refreshing your memory, Trisha was left blushing during one of the events of their movie "Leo" as Thalapathy referred to her as a princess. The 'Beast' actor was heard saying, “I’m sure you all know who I’m talking about. Everyone will show hands like this (normal wave), but she alone will show like that (princess wave). I’m sure you all have noticed it. Yes, it is our princess Kundavai. Best wishes, Trisha.”

Work-wise, Trisha is all set to join forces with Suriya yet again in the upcoming drama "Karuppu", which is being made under the direction of RJ Balaji.

--IANS

pm/

