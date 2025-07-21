July 21, 2025 1:28 AM हिंदी

Tripura govt implemented Witness Protection Scheme to ensure safety of witnesses: CM

Tripura govt implemented Witness Protection Scheme to ensure safety of witnesses: CM

Agartala, July 20 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday that the state government has implemented a Witness Protection Scheme to ensure the safety and cooperation of witnesses.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, three new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023 have been enacted.

These three criminal laws have been enforced with effect from July 1, 2024, to provide quick justice to the victims, Saha told the media after addressing a Workshop on Investigation and Prosecution under the New Criminal Laws and NDPS Act at Pragna Bhavan here.

“Tripura has implemented a Witness Protection Scheme to ensure the safety and cooperation of witnesses. Social stigma makes it very difficult to get cooperation from witnesses. But under this scheme, we hope to provide necessary support. To implement the new criminal laws in both letter and spirit, all stakeholders must work in tandem for the benefit of the common people,” he added. Saha, who holds the home portfolio, said that new offences such as terrorism and mob lynching have been included in the new laws as they were not covered previously.

“Additionally, provisions have now been made for organised crime, and stricter punishment for crimes against women and children.” These laws aim to replace colonial-era punishments with a justice-focused approach, integrating technological advancements in police investigation and court procedures, he pointed out.

The CM informed that on March 16, 2025, a meeting was held in Guwahati under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah to review the preparation and implementation of these three new criminal laws across all eight northeastern states.

“We had some shortcomings, which we discussed, and we have been instructed by the authorities. These new criminal laws mark a significant step towards creating a citizen-centric, more accessible, and efficient justice system. The laws reflect a victim-friendly, technology-driven, and time-bound approach to justice delivery,” said Saha.

He further said that both the victims and the accused must receive all relevant documents, such as the copies of the FIR, police report, statements, and confessions, within 14 days. Saha said these three new laws would be beneficial for the people.

“The rights of victims, as well as the accused, have been clearly defined. The new laws are designed to address issues in real time. Discussions must be held on how to collect evidence, identify sources, and other related aspects,” he said.

He noted that law and order in the state is currently very good and the government is working to improve it further. The Chief Minister said that in the workshop, discussions were also held on the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

--IANS

sc/uk

LATEST NEWS

Chris Martin warns audience at latest gig about cameras at first Coldplay gig since viral PDA moment

Chris Martin warns audience at latest gig about cameras at first Coldplay gig since viral PDA moment

Sumit wins silver as Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers make significant improvement in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday. Photo credit: UWW

Sumit wins silver as Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers make significant improvement in Budapest

Margot Robbie, husband Tom Ackerley share romantic moment in Italy

Margot Robbie, husband Tom Ackerley share romantic moment in Italy

‘Not with us’: Will not invite Tharoor to any party event in Kerala, says Muraleedharan

‘Not with us’: Will not invite Tharoor to any party event in Kerala, says Muraleedharan

Andhra liquor scam: Chargesheet mentions Jagan as recipient of kickbacks

Andhra liquor scam: Chargesheet mentions Jagan as recipient of kickbacks

Darwin Nunez nets hat-trick in Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Stoke City; Wirtz debuts in closed-door friendly

Nunez nets hat-trick in Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Stoke; Wirtz debuts in closed-door friendly

Tripura govt implemented Witness Protection Scheme to ensure safety of witnesses: CM

Tripura govt implemented Witness Protection Scheme to ensure safety of witnesses: CM

‘No question of pressure’: K’taka Home Minister on Dharmasthala mass grave row

‘No question of pressure’: K’taka Home Minister on Dharmasthala mass grave row

Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of England Test series: Report

Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of England Test series: Report

‘Never insulted Shivakumar’, says K’taka CM Siddaramaiah

‘Never insulted Shivakumar’, says K’taka CM Siddaramaiah